MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX) arising from alleged failures involving medical-device safety reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate oversight. The firm encourages current Beta Bionics stockholders, particularly those who have held shares continuously since the period of the alleged misconduct, to contact it to discuss their rights.

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Beta Bionics markets the iLet Bionic Pancreas, an automated insulin delivery system. A federal securities class action filed in September 2026 alleges that the Company received thousands of complaints concerning the device, including reports of serious hypoglycemic events, and failed to investigate, report, or adequately address certain incidents. The complaint further alleges that Company executives minimized the scope of regulatory concerns in public statements.

According to the complaint, the FDA issued a Form 483 following a June 2025 inspection. Beta Bionics subsequently disclosed receipt of an FDA warning letter in January 2026. The complaint alleges that the warning letter addressed deficiencies in the Company's quality-management system, medical-device reporting, and corrective-action practices. These are allegations in pending litigation, not findings of liability.

Julie & Holleman is examining whether Beta Bionics' directors and officers breached duties owed to the Company in connection with the alleged regulatory and compliance failures, whether appropriate board-level oversight and remediation occurred, and whether the Company sustained harm, including regulatory exposure, remediation costs, litigation expenses, or other losses. Any derivative claim would seek relief on behalf of Beta Bionics, rather than compensation for individual trading losses.

Current Beta Bionics stockholders may visit the firm's website at , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or ... for more information. Consultations are confidential, free of charge, and without obligation.

ABOUT JULIE & HOLLEMAN LLP

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

