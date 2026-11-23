MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration combines DOD Solution's AURA AI onboard autonomy platform with Canadian engineering to inform integration, testing and advanced development of unmanned systems

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software, and DOD Solution, an Estonian-Ukrainian developer of onboard autonomy technology, today jointly announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to advance integration of DOD Solution' autonomy technology into selected Draganfly unmanned systems.

The collaboration is designed to combine DOD Solution' autonomy expertise and insights from Ukraine with Draganfly's Canadian engineering and systems-integration capabilities. DOD Solution' AURA AI platform pairs the AURA SBC onboard computer with AURA OS software, designed to support autonomous functions when GPS or communications are degraded or unavailable.

Lessons emerging from Ukraine highlight the importance of testing unmanned systems under realistic operating conditions, adapting as countermeasures evolve and incorporating user feedback into continued development. The collaboration will explore how those lessons can inform autonomy integration and testing against Canadian and allied requirements.

“Canada has an opportunity to apply lessons from Ukraine to the way we develop, test and support unmanned systems,” said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly.“Working with DOD Solution is intended to connect their onboard autonomy technology and operational understanding with our engineering capabilities in Canada. Our focus is on evaluating how autonomy can help systems perform in demanding conditions and building the expertise to integrate and support those capabilities for our customers.”

For Canada, the potential benefit includes deeper technical expertise in autonomy integration, testing and ongoing support, alongside opportunities to strengthen Canadian unmanned systems capabilities. For DOD Solution, the collaboration offers a potential pathway to integrate its technology across additional platforms and explore Canadian and allied customer requirements with Draganfly.

The initiative is consistent with the broader Canada–Ukraine objective of combining Ukrainian innovation with Canadian industrial and technological strengths through research, testing, technology collaboration and licensing.

“Working with Draganfly creates an opportunity to connect our autonomy technology and experience in Ukraine with Canadian engineering and integration expertise,” said Roman Hapachylo, Chief Executive Officer of DOD Solution.“AURA AI brings target detection, recognition, tracking and terminal guidance directly onboard, allowing drones to operate even when GPS is unavailable, jamming is active and communications are limited. We want this level of autonomy to become a core capability of next-generation unmanned systems, and this partnership is another step in that direction.”

About DOD Solution

DOD Solution is an Estonian-Ukrainian defence technology company developing onboard computers and autonomy systems for unmanned platforms. The company works with unmanned platform manufacturers to integrate AI-powered autonomy across a wide range of defence applications.



Its flagship product, the AURA AI platform, combines proprietary software and the AURA SBC onboard computer to enable autonomous navigation, perception, target recognition, tracking and terminal guidance in GPS-denied, contested and communication-constrained environments.



For more information: DOD solution.com

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.

The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.

For more information, visit



For investor details, visit:

NASDAQ (DPRO)

CSE (DPRO)

FSE (3U8)

Draganfly Media Contact

Erika Racicot

Email: ...

Company Contact

Cameron Chell

Chief Executive Officer

(306) 955-9907

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plan" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the collaboration contemplated by the memorandum of understanding with DOD Solution; the integration of DOD Solution's autonomy technology, including the AURA AI platform, into selected Draganfly unmanned systems; the anticipated capabilities and performance of such technology, including in environments where GPS or communications are degraded or unavailable; the testing and evaluation of autonomy capabilities against Canadian and allied requirements; and the expected benefits of the collaboration, including the development of Canadian expertise in autonomy integration, testing and support, and future opportunities with Canadian and allied customers. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the possibility that the memorandum of understanding may not result in definitive agreements on acceptable terms, on a timely basis or at all; that the contemplated collaboration and integration activities may not proceed, may not be technically feasible or may not achieve their anticipated performance or benefits; reliance on DOD Solution and other third parties; risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and with conducting business with counterparties in Ukraine and Estonia; applicable export-control, defence-trade, technology-transfer and governmental-approval requirements; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, operations and financial condition; the successful integration of technology; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates; the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR+ website at and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.