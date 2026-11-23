MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First 10 MW Facility on BitRock's Own Natural Gas Power Extends the AI Platform Nocera Is Building Through Its IRMA AI, INERGX and QMAX Agreements







TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCRA) (“Nocera” or the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the“LOI”) with BitRock Ltd. (“BitRock”), a Calgary-based developer of AI data centers powered by its own natural gas generation, to invest approximately US$22 million in cash for newly issued BitRock shares. At a post-money valuation of approximately US$50 million, the investment would give Nocera approximately 44% of BitRock, together with the right to appoint directors and to take part in decisions on major matters. The proceeds are dedicated solely to building BitRock's first AI data center, a facility of approximately 10 MW of IT load in Alberta, Canada.

The LOI, fully executed on November 19, 2026, is legally binding, and the parties have committed to execute a definitive investment agreement as soon as practicable. Nocera's obligation to fund is subject to completion of due diligence, execution of the definitive agreement, receipt of required approvals and other conditions, and the investment may not be completed on the terms described or at all.

Power First

Nocera believes the limit on new AI capacity in North America is no longer demand. It is power: grid connections that can take years to secure and approvals that have become harder to win. BitRock starts from the other end. Under the LOI, BitRock has represented that it owns its natural gas generation equipment and has obtained the permits required to generate and supply electricity in Alberta, and its first facility is planned around that generation. According to BitRock, it already holds its power generation, power supply and usage permits, and its future expansion will also be based mainly on self-generated power from natural gas.

Why Alberta

Alberta launched its AI Data Centres Strategy in December 2024 with a stated goal of attracting C$100 billion of data center investment over five years. According to public reports, the Alberta Electric System Operator has since fully allocated its interim 1,200 MW of grid capacity for large-load projects, and provincial policy now favors developers that bring their own generation. Nocera believes BitRock is built on that model.

Built in 10 MW Steps

According to BitRock, its planned campus is located near Hanna, Alberta, on an industrial site of approximately 37 acres, and uses prefabricated computing modules of approximately 2.5 MW each, with four modules making up the first 10 MW phase. BitRock's long-term plan for the campus is approximately 200 MW, added in 10 MW units as customer demand warrants. This investment covers the first phase; each further phase would be evaluated and financed on its own merits.

According to BitRock, the campus is designed to a power usage effectiveness (PUE) target of approximately 1.225, with N+1 redundancy and uninterruptible power supply supporting stable operation of the compute load. Alberta's cold climate is expected to reduce the energy and water needed for cooling.

BitRock plans to operate on a colocation model in which customers install their own computing equipment and BitRock provides powered data hall space and operations. Under that model, Nocera's capital goes into power and data center capacity rather than chips. BitRock has represented that customers have signed memoranda of understanding for computing power hosting services.

“Power is the scarce asset in AI infrastructure, and BitRock is built around its own,” said Andrew Teng, Asia Director of Nocera.“We are putting capital into a facility designed to generate its own electricity, in a province that has asked developers to do exactly that, and we are doing it one 10 megawatt unit at a time. This is a measured entry into North American compute with a meaningful ownership position and a voice on the board.”

One AI Strategy, Four Layers

BitRock is the fourth piece of an AI platform Nocera has been assembling since June. On June 8, 2026, Nocera entered into a binding venture platform agreement with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group, developer of the proprietary IRMA AI Engine, to pair IRMA's AI technology with Nocera's capital markets and acquisition platform. That transaction has not yet closed, as Digital Innovations Group is in the midst of a major expansion across the Asia Pacific region, and Nocera expects it to close before the end of 2026. On July 8, Nocera announced a binding agreement to acquire an equity interest in INERGX, an integrated energy storage and power platform built to serve AI data centers and other mission-critical users, and followed in August with a 50/50 joint venture, Nocera-INERGX Energy Ventures. On July 29, Nocera announced the acquisition of a 30% controlling interest in QMAX Technology Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based authorized distributor of Micron / Crucial memory and storage products.

AI software, power, memory and now self-powered data center capacity: Nocera believes each transaction adds a layer of the infrastructure that artificial intelligence depends on. Certain of these transactions, including the BitRock investment and the Digital Innovations Group transaction, have not yet closed and remain subject to conditions.

Transaction Terms



Investment: approximately US$22 million in cash for newly issued shares, on a pre-money valuation of approximately US$28 million, which reflects BitRock's generation equipment, generation permits and land use rights, and a post-money valuation of approximately US$50 million, for approximately 44% of BitRock.

Use of proceeds: solely for construction of the first data center of approximately 10 MW. Instalments and disbursement conditions will be set in the definitive agreement.

Governance: as a shareholder, Nocera will have the right to appoint directors, receive periodic financial reports and participate in decisions on major matters. BitRock is responsible for construction management and day-to-day operations.

Conditions to funding: due diligence reasonably satisfactory to Nocera, execution of the definitive agreement, required corporate and regulatory approvals, accuracy of the information provided by BitRock and no material adverse change at BitRock.

Valuation protection: if due diligence results differ materially from the information BitRock has provided, the pre-money valuation will be adjusted, and either party may call for an independent valuation. Term: 60 days from signing, extendable by 30 days by mutual written consent while due diligence continues. The agreement is non-exclusive.



About BitRock Ltd.

BitRock Ltd. is a corporation organized under the laws of the Province of Alberta, Canada, with its registered office in Calgary, focused on the development and operation of AI data centers powered by self-generated natural gas.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCRA) is building a portfolio of AI and energy infrastructure businesses across Asia, Europe and North America, spanning AI model aggregation and distribution, data center and compute assets, device and channel operations, and renewable energy and storage assets. For more information, visit . For AI partnership inquiries, contact....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's proposed investment in BitRock, the resulting ownership interest and governance rights, the construction, capacity, timing and expansion of BitRock's data center, BitRock's business model and customers, and the Company's AI and energy infrastructure strategy. The approximately 200 MW campus plan is BitRock's long-term objective, not a commitment; this investment concerns only the first phase of approximately 10 MW. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including that: Nocera is not obligated to fund the investment unless a definitive investment agreement is signed and all conditions are satisfied, including due diligence reasonably satisfactory to Nocera; the definitive agreement may not be signed on the terms described or at all; the LOI has a 60-day term and may expire or be terminated; the valuation, investment amount and ownership percentage may be adjusted; Nocera will require sufficient capital to complete the investment and has not yet secured financing for it; customer memoranda of understanding may not result in binding contracts; construction may face delays, cost overruns and equipment, fuel price, tariff and regulatory risks; the Digital Innovations Group transaction has not closed and may not close by the end of 2026, on the terms announced or at all; and the other earlier transactions referenced above remain subject to their own terms, conditions and risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Statements concerning BitRock's generation equipment, permits, site, technical design, customers and expansion plans are based on information provided by BitRock and have not yet been independently verified by Nocera. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

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