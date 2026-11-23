MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCCF's Annual Meeting brings together OC's philanthropic, business, and community leaders to celebrate the transformative power of philanthropy to build bridges and create momentum for good

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark achievement for Orange County philanthropy, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) announced cumulative grantmaking of $1.4 billion since its inception in 1989 following a record-breaking $144 million in grants and scholarships awarded in FY2026. This monumental achievement solidifies OCCF's position as one of the nation's preeminent community foundations. The announcement came during its Annual Meeting event in Irvine, which drew nearly 700 attendees, bringing together the region's major philanthropists, business and civic leaders, community partners and nonprofits to celebrate accomplishments and milestones in giving.

Headlining the event was Chapman University President Matthew Parlow, who delivered a compelling keynote on the power of bridge-building to strengthen our community. Parlow emphasized that education is not just a tool, but a vital equalizer that propels social progress and mobility. He shared poignant personal stories illustrating how education enabled his family to achieve the American dream, underscoring its role as a catalyst for change and opportunity.

“I have experienced first-hand the impact of building bridges with others in order to build bridges for others,” said Parlow.“There's no better place to come together to problem-solve for a better tomorrow than here in Orange County.”

Adding to the event's impact was Dr. Jerry Hunter, Retired Chancellor of North Orange County Community College District, who offered special remarks on his personal journey. His insights further enriched the conversation about the power of community and collaboration in driving positive change.

“We witness the incredible force of bridge-building within our community each day,” said Shelley Hoss, OCCF's Chief Executive Officer for more than 26 years.“Our dedication to reaching across divides is unwavering, as we work to empower and uplift every corner of Orange County, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The Annual Meeting also provided insights into OCCF's Vision 2030, an ambitious five-year strategic plan to enhance philanthropic impact in Orange County and beyond, including six local initiatives focused on economic opportunity, educational access, women's health, environmental stewardship, youth mental health, and community power building.

As OCCF's President Tammy Tumbling shared,“Supporting our local communities is central to Vision 2030. We are laying a robust foundation for a future where charitable giving is amplified to foster momentum for good.”

OCCF extends an invitation to the community to join its mission for a prosperous future in Orange County. For more information on how you can contribute to making a difference, visit oc-cf.org.

Download OCCF Annual Meeting photos

Platinum Sponsors

H&H Lee Charitable Foundation

Joe MacPherson Foundation

Mussallem CHD Alliance

Richard & Elizabeth Steele Endowment Fund

Gold Partners

Dennis & Carol Berryman

Draper Family Fund

The Palmer Family

Schoellerman Foundation

Sun Family Foundation

Peter & Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation

Silver Partners

Debbie & Dan Bolar

Chapman University

City of Hope

Edison International

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation

Friends of El Sol Science and Arts Academy

The Heeschen Family

Pat & Bill Podlich

Rimrock Capital Management

The Keith & Judy Swayne Family Foundation Fund

Bronze Partners

Advance Beauty College

Block Family Foundation

Bracken's Kitchen

Broadcom Foundation

Cal State Fullerton

Crevier Family Foundation

Gibson Dunn

Pacific Symphony

West Coast University/American Career College/HSE Academy

Copper Partners

CHOC Foundation, part of Rady Children's Health

Deloitte

Kate & Tim Duchene

KB2N Strategies

Julie Hill Foundation

Human Options

Thompson Family Foundation

The Whalen Family

About Orange County Community Foundation

The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) combines giving strategy, community intelligence, enduring relationships, and heartfelt intention to amplify the power of giving and its profound result: greater good in Orange County, and beyond. We serve as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitate grant and scholarship programs, and lead community-based initiatives. We inspire giving and connect people and resources to create sustainable impact, granting $1.4 billion since 1989 in Orange County, across the country, and around the world. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. View OCCF's 2026 annual report.

Media Contact:

Lisa Liddane

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(714) 656-5002