Orange County Community Foundation Announces $1.4 Billion In Cumulative Grants And Scholarships
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark achievement for Orange County philanthropy, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) announced cumulative grantmaking of $1.4 billion since its inception in 1989 following a record-breaking $144 million in grants and scholarships awarded in FY2026. This monumental achievement solidifies OCCF's position as one of the nation's preeminent community foundations. The announcement came during its Annual Meeting event in Irvine, which drew nearly 700 attendees, bringing together the region's major philanthropists, business and civic leaders, community partners and nonprofits to celebrate accomplishments and milestones in giving.
Headlining the event was Chapman University President Matthew Parlow, who delivered a compelling keynote on the power of bridge-building to strengthen our community. Parlow emphasized that education is not just a tool, but a vital equalizer that propels social progress and mobility. He shared poignant personal stories illustrating how education enabled his family to achieve the American dream, underscoring its role as a catalyst for change and opportunity.
“I have experienced first-hand the impact of building bridges with others in order to build bridges for others,” said Parlow.“There's no better place to come together to problem-solve for a better tomorrow than here in Orange County.”
Adding to the event's impact was Dr. Jerry Hunter, Retired Chancellor of North Orange County Community College District, who offered special remarks on his personal journey. His insights further enriched the conversation about the power of community and collaboration in driving positive change.
“We witness the incredible force of bridge-building within our community each day,” said Shelley Hoss, OCCF's Chief Executive Officer for more than 26 years.“Our dedication to reaching across divides is unwavering, as we work to empower and uplift every corner of Orange County, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
The Annual Meeting also provided insights into OCCF's Vision 2030, an ambitious five-year strategic plan to enhance philanthropic impact in Orange County and beyond, including six local initiatives focused on economic opportunity, educational access, women's health, environmental stewardship, youth mental health, and community power building.
As OCCF's President Tammy Tumbling shared,“Supporting our local communities is central to Vision 2030. We are laying a robust foundation for a future where charitable giving is amplified to foster momentum for good.”
OCCF extends an invitation to the community to join its mission for a prosperous future in Orange County. For more information on how you can contribute to making a difference, visit oc-cf.org.
Download OCCF Annual Meeting photos
Platinum Sponsors
H&H Lee Charitable Foundation
Joe MacPherson Foundation
Mussallem CHD Alliance
Richard & Elizabeth Steele Endowment Fund
Gold Partners
Dennis & Carol Berryman
Draper Family Fund
The Palmer Family
Schoellerman Foundation
Sun Family Foundation
Peter & Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation
Silver Partners
Debbie & Dan Bolar
Chapman University
City of Hope
Edison International
Edwards Lifesciences Foundation
Friends of El Sol Science and Arts Academy
The Heeschen Family
Pat & Bill Podlich
Rimrock Capital Management
The Keith & Judy Swayne Family Foundation Fund
Bronze Partners
Advance Beauty College
Block Family Foundation
Bracken's Kitchen
Broadcom Foundation
Cal State Fullerton
Crevier Family Foundation
Gibson Dunn
Pacific Symphony
West Coast University/American Career College/HSE Academy
Copper Partners
CHOC Foundation, part of Rady Children's Health
Deloitte
Kate & Tim Duchene
KB2N Strategies
Julie Hill Foundation
Human Options
Thompson Family Foundation
The Whalen Family
About Orange County Community Foundation
The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) combines giving strategy, community intelligence, enduring relationships, and heartfelt intention to amplify the power of giving and its profound result: greater good in Orange County, and beyond. We serve as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitate grant and scholarship programs, and lead community-based initiatives. We inspire giving and connect people and resources to create sustainable impact, granting $1.4 billion since 1989 in Orange County, across the country, and around the world. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. View OCCF's 2026 annual report.
Media Contact:
Lisa Liddane
...
(714) 656-5002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment