MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merger closed and Company focused on expanding revenue-generating Pharma Services while advancing proprietary blood test CogniMIRfor risk assessment of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease toward clinical validation in 2027

PRINCETON, NJ and NEW HAVEN, CT, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI) (“Niki” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on addressing unmet medical needs and providing genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

Key recent and third quarter operational highlights include:



Completed the merger of Aptorum Group Limited with DiamiR Biosciences Corp. on July 20, 2026, establishing Niki BioSolutions (NASDAQ: NIKI) and combining diagnostic and laboratory capabilities with public-company infrastructure and therapeutic development assets.

Appointed Tom Freeburg, former Chief Financial Officer of Interpace Biosciences, Inc., as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Received an expanded Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) approval from New York State Department of Health for APOE genotyping test that identifies genetic variant associated with the risk for Alzheimer's disease and other conditions; the approved specimens now include blood, buccal swab, saliva, tissue, dried blood spots (FTA card), plasma, and urine.

Entered into agreements to provide APOE genotyping to Progressive Medical Research and Charter Research to be conducted in Niki's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. This validated test informs Alzheimer's risk but does not independently diagnose the disease.

Presented APOE and microRNA biomarker data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) and the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2026.

Published a peer-reviewed paper on the feasibility of a proprietary microRNA biomarker panel for glioblastoma using blood plasma ( ).

The Company's 44-microRNA panel, evaluated in samples from more than 200 individuals across two studies, was featured in the International Rett Syndrome Foundation's“Rett Research Tool Belt” series.

Engaged Fios Genomics to provide bioinformatics and statistical analysis supporting biomarker prioritization and future validation studies for the Company's Alzheimer's testing program. Participated in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference, highlighting the Company's strategy, business activities, and key milestones.

3Q26 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2,015, compared to no revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase reflects APOE diagnostic laboratory testing services performed by DiamiR Biosciences (”DiamiR”), Niki's wholly owned subsidiary, in September 2026.

Research and development expenses decreased by $217,559 to $24,234 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $241,793 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the reclassification to general and administrative fees of $123,104 of DiamiR management services expenses that had been recorded in research and development expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2026, partially offset by DiamiR's research and development expenses of $147,338 for the period from the merger closing date through September 30, 2026.

General and administrative fees increased by $956,419 to $1,130,339 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $173,920 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to $499,433 of warrants issued as a merger advisory fee, share-based compensation during the current period of $277,615, DiamiR's general and administrative fees of $137,690 for the period from the merger closing date through September 30, 2026 and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $74,993.

Net loss attributable to Niki BioSolutions increased to $2,777,566 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1,055,775 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due primarily to the higher general and administrative fees and higher legal and professional fees in the current year period.

Net loss per common share was $(0.49) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $(0.95) for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by the increase in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, partially offset by the increase in the net loss attributable to Niki BioSolutions.

Management Commentary

Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Operating Officer of Niki BioSolutions, commented:“Our strategy is to build a revenue-generating testing services business in our clinical laboratory while advancing proprietary diagnostics that could create a larger growth opportunity over time. We are initially focused on Alzheimer's disease, where earlier insights into brain health could provide valuable information to researchers, physicians, and, ultimately, patients. With an operating clinical laboratory, commercial testing capabilities, and a proprietary microRNA platform supported by more than 50 issued patents worldwide, we have a solid foundation from which to pursue both near-term revenue opportunities and longer-term product development. Pharma Services testing is our immediate commercial priority. Through DiamiR Biosciences, our wholly-owned subsidiary, we operate a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State-licensed laboratory in New Haven, Connecticut, that provides testing and assay-development services to pharmaceutical companies and research organizations. Our revenue-generating APOE genotyping work and our paid custom assay-development projects show that we can meet current customer needs. We are focused on expanding APOE testing relationships and securing additional custom ELISA projects, building on a fee-for-service project completed in the second half of 2025. Our objective is to translate these relationships into testing activity, follow-on work, and revenue.”

“We also plan to validate additional Alzheimer's-related protein biomarkers in the first half of 2027, expanding our ability to support clinical trial screening and monitoring. These capabilities would complement our genotyping and microRNA expertise and broaden the range of services available through our existing infrastructure. In addition, we are exploring relationships with instrument and platform manufacturers that could create new opportunities for our laboratory.”

Mireskandari continued,“Within Clinical Services, our priority is advancing CogniMIR ®, our blood-based Alzheimer's risk-assessment test in development. We have published analytical validation data and collected more than 3,000 samples. We anticipate beginning clinical validation in the first half of 2027 and are targeting top-line results in the fourth quarter of 2027. CogniMIR ® is being developed to combine microRNA information with other risk factors, potentially including protein biomarkers, APOE status, and patient characteristics. We believe this approach could provide a more informative view of disease risk, and our clinical validation studies will evaluate its performance.”

CogniMIR ® remains in development and is not FDA-approved. Its potential introduction as a laboratory-developed test will depend on appropriate validation and compliance with applicable requirements.

Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer of Niki BioSolutions, added,“The need for accessible testing is substantial. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a number projected to approach 13 million by 2050. We believe our complementary services and diagnostic development programs position us to address important research and clinical questions within this growing market. Our execution priorities are clear: expand our customer base, deliver custom assay work, broaden our testing capabilities, and advance CogniMIR ® toward its next validation milestones. We intend to allocate resources to opportunities that demonstrate commercial demand and scientific progress, with execution paced by technical results, customer needs, and available funding. By building Pharma Services today while developing proprietary clinical products, we are working to create a business with multiple avenues for growth and lasting shareholder value.”

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on addressing unmet medical needs and providing high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions to healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The Company combines proprietary technologies with a commitment to scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurodegeneration and other brain health conditions. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit and connect with Niki BioSolutions on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, Niki BioSolutions' ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders; Niki BioSolutions' future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing or future ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions and its industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions' ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the company's prior name, Aptorum Group Limited, and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the SEC. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

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