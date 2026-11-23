Claris Biotherapeutics To Present At Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation details:
- Format: Corporate Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET
About Claris Bio
Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a syndicate of top-tier life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment for patients. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first drug therapy option for patients with LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit .
Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
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