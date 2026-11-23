MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where limited or no treatment options exist, today announced that Stephen Brady, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place December 1-3, 2026, in New York, NY. Company management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Presentation details:



Format: Corporate Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET



About Claris Bio

Claris Biotherapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative therapies for sight-threatening conditions where no or limited treatment options exist. Backed by a syndicate of top-tier life sciences investors and financed through pivotal development, Claris is advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), for limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a blinding disease of the ocular surface with no approved pharmacologic treatment for patients. The company intends to initiate pivotal studies in the first half of 2027, informed by WAYFINDER, the company's ongoing non-interventional natural history study in LSCD. If successful, CSB-001 would be the first drug therapy option for patients with LSCD, offering a reliable, accessible, and scalable non-surgical option that moves medical management beyond today's palliative care toward meaningful, lasting improvements in vision and ocular surface health. Foundational intellectual property for Claris was based on the scientific work of Drs. Reza Dana, MD, MSc, MPH, and Sunil Chauhan, DVM, PhD, both from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

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