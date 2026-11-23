MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, NC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced a five-year agreement with ICON plc, a world-leading clinical research organization, providing integrated clinical solutions across the development lifecycle. Under the agreement, ICON will have access to WCG's Trial IntelXTM benchmarking datasets to support its feasibility and site selection activities.

Selecting suitable countries, sites, and investigators requires an assessment of historical performance, participant availability, protocol requirements, and local clinical practices.

Trial IntelX draws on more than 44,000 operationally benchmarked clinical trials and more than one million site records across more than 140 countries, with data vetted, standardized, and submitted directly from sponsors, sites, and CROs. The platform allows research teams to compare investigator track records, site-level performance, enrollment patterns, and geographic considerations using historical trial data.

ICON's feasibility and site-identification teams combine clinical trial intelligence, medical informatics, regulatory insights, and direct investigator input to develop study-specific recommendations. OneSearch, ICON's human-enabled, AI-powered site targeting tool, uses patient records and historical site data to rank and recommend suitable sites. WCG's Trial IntelX benchmarking datasets provide an additional source of site and investigator performance benchmarks to support ICON's feasibility and site selection activities.

“The decisions made before first patient in can shape everything that follows. Historical performance benchmarks provide a valuable perspective when assessing sites and investigators,” said Mette Andersen, general manager, Data, Analytics, and Insights Solutions, WCG.“Our Trial IntelX data lets teams see how sites and investigators have actually performed in comparable trials. This agreement brings WCG's benchmarking data together with ICON's clinical and operational expertise, supporting the assessment of potential sites against the requirements of individual studies.”

“Our sponsors ask us a version of the same question on every program: which sites will deliver?” said Brian Mallon, executive vice president, Sites, Patients & Study Start Up at ICON.“WCG's benchmarking data complements our operational experience and our own datasets with an additional objective, industry-wide view of site and investigator performance. For sponsors, we bring these insights together to identify suitable sites and support more informed decisions about recruitment potential and study start-up.”

Explore ICON's approach to feasibility and site identification at .

To learn more about Trial IntelX visit .

About WCG

WCG is the decision infrastructure of clinical research, combining trusted oversight with intelligence that scales judgment and reduces risk across the trial lifecycle. With decades of experience and the industry's deepest dataset powering responsible AI, we help teams make confident decisions that keep trials moving forward for therapies at every stage of development. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialisation and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organisations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,250 employees in 98 locations in 55 countries as at September 30, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: .

ICON Press Office

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CONTACT: Jen Lau, vice president, Communications WCG 5712960444... Lisa Henry (GMT time zone); Weber Shandwick (PR adviser) ICON +44 7785 458203...