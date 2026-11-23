MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd. (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based, non-invasive aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, taking place November 30 – December 3, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. (TASE: SOFW) is a global regenerative aesthetics company advancing non-invasive technologies for skin and body. Its proprietary SUPERBTM (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) technology delivers controlled ultrasound energy to the mid-dermis to stimulate the body's natural regenerative response and is FDA-cleared for the treatment of facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lax submental and neck tissue, improving the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, and treatment of acne scars.

Sofwave's portfolio also includes Pure ImpactTM, which utilizes electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology for muscle strengthening, toning and firming. Together, Sofwave's technologies provide physicians with clinically supported, non-invasive solutions for the evolving needs of aesthetic patients worldwide.

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Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

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