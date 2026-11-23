MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment across the UK, Ireland and Benelux embeds Rezolve Ai in an industrial group with £116.9 million in annual revenue and more than 180,000 stocked products

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the infrastructure platform powering agentic commerce, today said on-site search volume rose by about 185% in the four months after launch at Flowtech, the industrial distribution and engineering group, where Rezolve Ai now powers search across its UK, Irish and Benelux websites and tracks which searches turn into orders.

Flowtech specializes in hydraulics, pneumatics and process engineering. The group reported revenue of £116.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and operates from more than 20 locations, with over 620 people and more than 180,000 products in stock. With a range that broad, Flowtech's online business depends on turning each buyer's search into an order for the right technical component.

Rezolve Ai helps Flowtech capture buyer demand across its technical catalog and connects search behavior to completed purchases through Rezolve Insight, Rezolve Ai's data analytics product. Since the first launch:



On-site search volume rose by about 185% over four months.

Significantly fewer searches returned no results, reducing the buyer demand lost to dead ends.

The Irish website went live in August 2026, followed by Benelux in early September. A full return-on-investment assessment is underway, built on tracked purchase data.

“It's become an important part of how we deliver a relevant, effective and engaging experience for our customers online,” said Laura Green, eCommerce Trading Manager at Flowtech.

Salesforce forecasts that AI chat agents will originate 20% of all holiday ecommerce traffic this season. Those visitors have already used AI to research and compare, and every business that sells online needs to know which searches and which sources of traffic turn into orders.

“Industrial commerce is a vast market for specialist AI, and the first agentic holiday season is teaching buyers everywhere to expect the right answer instantly,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai.“Distributors in that market have to convert AI-empowered demand into orders, and helping them do it gives our technology a clear and permanent purpose.”

“Flowtech shows how a first deployment grows into a wider relationship,” Wagner added.“We establish the platform in daily operations, then expand across websites, markets and capabilities. I believe that ability to grow inside an account is one of the most powerful sources of recurring software growth we have.”

Industrial Commerce Widens the Opportunity for Specialist AI

Complex product ranges and technical buying make converting search demand a commercial priority, which carries the opportunity for specialist AI well beyond consumer retail. Rezolve Insight measures what each search sells and feeds that back into the platform, so search results improve with every order. Flowtech is evaluating further agentic commerce capabilities as a potential next step after its return-on-investment review.

Flowtech's progress reflects a central part of Rezolve Ai's strategy, which is to grow within its installed base once a first product is proven. Customers can add capabilities through the same integration, drawing on Rezolve Commerce for AI search visibility, conversational shopping, on-site search and location-based engagement, RezolvePay for checkout and payments, Rezolve Reward for card-linked loyalty offers and Rezolve Insight for analytics and attribution, all powered by brainpowa, Rezolve Ai's commerce-trained AI models. Products are one of Rezolve Ai's three growth engines, alongside partner-led distribution and infrastructure licensing.

Read the full customer case study at .

The November investor presentation is available on Rezolve Ai's investor relations website at .

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement. Its technology helps retailers, brands, financial institutions and commerce platforms create intelligent, personalized customer experiences across search, discovery, engagement and transaction journeys.

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, banks and payment providers through intelligent commerce infrastructure that makes customer interactions more relevant, measurable and valuable. Through its AI-powered commerce capabilities and Reward's financial engagement platform, Rezolve Ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of personalized and agentic commerce.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about future platform adoption, customer relationships, expansion into additional markets or capabilities, the development of agentic commerce, commercial opportunities and business growth.

These statements reflect management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to customer purchasing and renewal decisions, implementation performance, competition and other risks described in Rezolve Ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Results described for individual customers do not predict results for other deployments. Third-party data and forecasts have not been independently verified.