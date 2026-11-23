MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vintage inspired washes, Italian denim and Los Angeles craftsmanship go on sale for a limited time.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMO Denim, the Los Angeles premium denim brand founded in 2014, today announced its Black Friday jeans sale: up to 30% off premium women's jeans for a limited time. The Black Friday jeans collection covers vintage inspired washes in straight leg, wide leg, slim and tapered fits, all made in Los Angeles.

Black Friday denim shopping usually comes down to a choice between a good price and a good pair. AMO Denim's sale is built to remove that trade. Savings are shown against each style's regular price, so shoppers can see exactly what a premium pair costs before and during the sale.

What's in the AMO Denim Black Friday jeans sale



The offer: 30% off premium women's jeans, from November 23rd through November 29th.

Sample pricing: The Marcenia Boot in So Loved is $229, down from $328. The Billie in Rosestone is $238, down from $298.

Styles: Billie, Frida, Kira, Robbie, Libby, Marcenia Boot, 143 and Easy Army, among others.

Fits and rises: Straight leg, wide leg, slim and tapered, in low rise, mid rise and high rise, in cropped and long lengths.

Shipping and extras: Free shipping on orders over $350 and a free large tote on orders over $500. Good to know: Select styles are final sale and not eligible for returns or exchanges.

Why these Black Friday jeans are made to last

AMO Denim builds jeans for a customer who collects quality basics, buys for craftsmanship over trend, and knows good taste whispers rather than shouts. The brand's denim fabrics come from an Italian factory recognized for production processes that eliminate chemicals and emissions while reusing and recycling water and energy. Each pair is then cut and finished in Los Angeles, where the brand has designed and made its jeans since 2014.

That approach is why the vintage inspired washes in the sale hold up season after season. Made by women and for women, every style is designed to be worn, washed and loved for years.

Black Friday jeans FAQ

When is the AMO Denim Black Friday jeans sale? The sale runs November 23rd through November 29th and is a limited time offer.

How much are Black Friday jeans at AMO Denim? Savings go up to 30% off. Sale prices on the collection page start at $229, with the Marcenia Boot in So Loved marked down from $328.

Where are AMO Denim jeans made? AMO Denim jeans are made in Los Angeles from premium fabrics sourced from an Italian denim factory.

Which styles are included in the Black Friday jeans sale? The collection includes straight leg, wide leg, slim and tapered jeans in vintage inspired washes, plus cropped and long lengths.

Where can I shop AMO Denim Black Friday jeans? Online at amodenim.com/collections/black-friday-jeans.

About AMO Denim

AMO Denim, pronounced AH-mo, was founded in 2014 in Los Angeles to offer jeans that feel real. AMO is the Latin root word for love. The brand combines premium fabrics, exceptional construction and heritage details to create jeans and essentials made to love and live in. Made by women and for women, AMO Denim uses responsibly sourced fabrics to create authentic, refined wardrobe staples. Learn more at amodenim.com.

CONTACT: AMO Denim...