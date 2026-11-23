MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment in 54,000-square-foot facility strengthens engineering, manufacturing and system integration capabilities as company supports a broader range of customer applications

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Lithionics recently relocated from Clearwater to a 54,000-square-foot facility in Largo, Florida, representing an investment in U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

The expanded facility strengthens Lithionics' ability to develop, manufacture and integrate advanced battery and power management systems, with new in-house laser welding capabilities providing greater control over battery-cell integration. The investment supports Lithionics' continued growth in RV and marine markets and its work across a wider range of applications, including rail transportation, work trucks, specialty vehicles and industrial equipment.



LARGO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithionics, a Winnebago Industries company specializing in advanced lithium-ion battery and power management systems, today announced its relocation and expansion from Clearwater to a 54,000-square-foot facility in Largo, Florida. Driven by continued business growth and increasing demand for its advanced power solutions, the move represents an investment in U.S.-based engineering, manufacturing and system integration capabilities. The expansion reflects Lithionics' evolution beyond battery manufacturing toward a more comprehensive power solutions model.

With an additional 20,000 square feet, the new facility nearly doubles Lithionics' existing capacity and consolidates operations under one roof in effort to meet growing demand for domestically assembled battery systems. The expanded space accommodates new production equipment and a manufacturing layout designed to improve workflow, strengthen collaboration across departments, and support continued growth.

“We've built a successful business by anticipating and solving increasingly complex power challenges for our customers,” said Eric Meadows, president of Lithionics.“This investment into a new facility strengthens our ability to do that, giving us the space, technology and manufacturing capabilities to support more sophisticated systems and a broader range of markets. We're proud to expand our presence in the Greater Tampa Bay Area and in the people and capabilities that will drive our future.”

Among the facility's new and expanded capabilities is the addition of in-house laser welding technology, which gives Lithionics greater control over the battery-cell integration process and increases flexibility across cell formats and capacities. Bringing this capability in-house supports product development, reduces reliance on external suppliers for this process, and creates opportunities to provide specialized cell-welding services to other companies.

“We're incredibly proud of what the Lithionics team has built and excited about what lies ahead,” said Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer, Winnebago Industries.“This is exactly the kind of business we want to invest behind, with a talented team, differentiated capabilities and meaningful opportunities for growth. This expansion reflects our confidence in Lithionics and its future.”

The expanded capacity builds on Lithionics' established RV and marine business while providing room to grow across additional applications, including rail transportation, work trucks, specialty vehicles, industrial equipment and military applications.

The new facility also keeps Lithionics' operations in the Tampa Bay region and expands the company's local engineering, automation, technical and manufacturing capabilities. Lithionics plans to mark the expansion with a ribbon-cutting celebration in February 2027, with additional details to be announced.

Combining battery technology and proprietary battery management expertise with engineering, power generation, conversion and control capabilities, Lithionics works with customers and technology partners to develop integrated power systems tailored to specific applications

To learn more about Lithionics and its advanced battery and integrated power solutions, visit Lithionics.com.

About Lithionics

Lithionics, a Winnebago Industries company, designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery and power management systems for recreational vehicle, marine, commercial and industrial applications. Combining battery technology, proprietary battery management systems and engineering expertise, Lithionics helps customers develop integrated power solutions tailored to their applications. Through its own capabilities and relationships with technology partners, the company supports the integration of technologies for power generation, conversion, storage and control. For more information, visit Lithionics.com.

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