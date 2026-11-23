MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gaither High School graduate Kendal Potesta is bringing new pet care options to the community where she grew up

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category, will open two new salons in the Tampa area this holiday season. Local franchisee Kendal Potesta, a Tampa native and Gaither High School graduate, will open the Valrico salon at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Road on Monday, Nov. 30, and the South Tampa salon at 1202 S. Church Ave., Suite B, on Monday, Dec. 7.

Potesta grew up in Tampa and is bringing Sparkle to the region she has long called home. The two openings add to the brand's growing local presence: following the Carrollwood opening in October and ahead of a planned Trinity opening in mid-December, Sparkle is on track to open four Tampa-area salons in three months.

Community open houses are planned at both locations. The Valrico salon will welcome the community Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. The South Tampa salon's open house will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can tour the salon, meet the Sparkle team and learn about the brand's membership-based approach to routine pet care. Local pet parents also can take advantage of Sparkle's Guest Pass, which offers new guests an introductory Essentials visit, and enroll in the limited-time Founder's Sale for special pre-opening membership pricing. Additionally, each open house will include free pup photos with Santa, a hot chocolate bar, and treats for the dogs.

Both Tampa-area locations are owned by Potesta. She brings experience as a Chicken Salad Chick franchisee and was named the brand's 2023 Developer of the Year after opening three restaurants in under four months, the first franchisee to achieve that accomplishment. Potesta's team plans to grow to 10 Sparkle salons across Tampa Bay by the end of 2027.

That planned expansion is expected to create at least 70 jobs in the area while adding local investment and convenient grooming services for Tampa Bay pet parents.

The openings arrive just in time for the holidays, giving Tampa-area pet parents a convenient place to get their four-legged family members ready for holiday photos, family visits and seasonal gatherings. Both salons will combine salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene, convenient online booking and recurring membership options. Sparkle's service model is designed to make routine care more accessible and consistent while offering a quick, low-stress experience for dogs and the people who love them.

“I grew up in North Tampa, so opening these salons here is especially meaningful to me,” said Potesta, owner of the Valrico and South Tampa Sparkle Grooming Co. locations.“We're excited to bring a convenient, welcoming place for dogs and their people to the communities that helped shape me, and to build a local team that can serve Tampa Bay families for years to come.”

Unlike traditional grooming salons that often rely on occasional appointments and back-room service, Sparkle was built around the belief that grooming should be part of every dog's ongoing wellness routine. At Sparkle, dogs receive attentive care in a salon environment designed to reduce wait times and create a more comfortable, transparent experience for pets and pet parents.

With more than 600 licenses awarded nationwide, Sparkle is one of the fastest-growing brands in the pet care industry, partnering with experienced multi-unit operators to introduce a new standard in dog grooming across the country.

For more information about Sparkle Grooming Co., visit sparkledogcare.com.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents. Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

Media Contact for Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Joshua Levitt

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