MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board and staff of Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC” or the“Company”) mourn the loss of Thomas L. Harrison, who passed away on November 18, 2026. Known to his friends and colleagues as Tom, he served on AFC's Board of Directors (the“Board” or“AFC Board”) since the Company's founding in 2020.

“Tom was a dear friend. We had the privilege of working alongside each other for many years, first through his service on the board of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. and later on the AFC Board. When we started AFC in 2020, it meant a great deal to me to have him at the table again,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, Chairman of AFC's Board of Directors.“I'll miss being able to pick up the phone and ask him what he thinks. To Tom's family, all of us at AFC send our love and deepest condolences.”

Tom served as Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. He co-founded Harrison & Star, a healthcare marketing communications group later acquired by Omnicom Group, and went on to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Group's Diversified Agency Services, which he built into Omnicom's largest operating division. He was inducted into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in 2020 and also served as a Senior Operating Partner at Merida Capital Holdings.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle-market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments, targeting companies generating annual EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit .

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