MIAMI, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“Sharplink” or the“Company”), one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and a prominent advocate for Ethereum adoption, today announced that it has repurchased 2,060,801 shares of its common stock at a cumulative weighted average price of $4.8525 per share.

Acquired in the open market between November 19-20, 2026, the repurchases were executed under Sharplink's $1.5 billion share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors in August 2025. The repurchases reflect the Company's capital allocation strategy, with is focused on long-term shareholder value and increasing ETH per share.

“We believe the current market price of our shares is undervalued by the market,” stated Joseph Chalom, Chief Executive Officer of Sharplink.“As stewards of capital, we are focused on deploying our resources where we believe they can generate the greatest long-term returns. We view these repurchases as an efficient use of capital that is consistent with our objective of increasing ETH per share.”

Sharplink continues to evaluate capital allocation opportunities across its business, including acquiring additional ETH, generating returns through staking and other treasury activities, pursuing strategic investments and repurchasing common stock when appropriate.

The Company's share repurchase program permits purchases from time to time through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or other permissible methods, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and other considerations. The program does not obligate Sharplink to repurchase any specific number of shares.

About Sharplink, Inc.

Sharplink (Nasdaq: SBET) is a leading institutional-grade Ethereum treasury platform designed to give public market investors smarter, more productive exposure to ETH. Ethereum underpins the majority of global stablecoin, tokenized real-world asset and decentralized finance settlement. Sharplink was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company's strategy and potential partnerships; the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and expected common stock per-share effects; the Company's staking activities, and other statements accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the potential use of the Company's ATM facility; the Company's ability to repurchase additional shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitable operations; volatility in the market price of ETH and its resulting impact on the Company's accounting and financial reporting; changes in government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting; changes in securities laws or other applicable regulations; fluctuations in customer demand and overall economic conditions; competitive pressures, including competing products, pricing, and sales cycles; the protection and enforcement of the Company's proprietary rights; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. GAAP, entities are required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for certain other types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company's crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Sharplink's Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza | Elevate IR

Phone: (720) 330-2829

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