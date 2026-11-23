Homestolife Reports 7% Year-On-Year Revenue Growth To US$295.6 Million In 9M2026
| Key Financial Highlights
| 9M2025
US$'000
| 9M2026
US$'000
|Change
|Net revenue
|275,078
|295,569
|7
|%
|Retail
|5,687
|7,993
|41
|%
|Export
|254,909
|274,855
|8
|%
|Leather Trading
|14,482
|12,721
|(12
|)%
|By geographical region
|275,078
|295,569
|7
|%
|Asia Pacific
|75,137
|71,009
|(5
|)%
|Europe
|165,942
|181,101
|9
|%
|North America
|33,999
|43,459
|28
|%
|Gross profit
|76,134
|79,339
|4
|%
|Gross profit margin
|27.7
|%
|26.8
|%
|(0.8
|)pp
|Operating expenses
|(62,158
|)
|(71,115
|)
|14
|%
|Selling expenses
|(47,374
|)
|(55,585
|)
|17
|%
|Administrative expenses
|(14,784
|)
|(15,530
|)
|5
|%
|Income from operations
|13,976
|8,224
|(41
|)%
|Net income
|13,159
|3,509
|(73
|)%
|Earnings per share (Basic and diluted)
|0.147
|0.039
|(73
|)%
Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“9M2025”) and 9M2026, unless otherwise stated, reflect the inclusion of HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. (“HTL Marketing”) because of the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests in HTL Marketing completed on May 19, 2025.
9M2026 Performance
During the reporting period, the Company delivered resilient performance, generating net revenue of US$295.6 million, representing a 7% increase year-on-year. Top-line growth was supported by stronger export sales of US$274.9 million, alongside improved retail revenue increasing by 41% year-on-year to approximately US$8.0 million. By region, North America and Europe remained key revenue growth contributors, recording year-on-year growth of 28% and 9% respectively, while Asia Pacific market saw a 5% decline. The strong growth in retail revenue was primarily attributable to the Company's continued expansion in South Korea, supported by sustained increases in retail sales volumes.
Gross profit increased by 4% year-on-year, from US$76.1 million in 9M2025 to US$79.3 million in 9M2026, with gross profit margin remaining broadly stable, contracting slightly by 0.8 percentage points compared to the prior year. Operating expenses increased by US$9.0 million, reflecting higher selling and administrative expenses.
Income from operations amounted to US$8.2 million in 9M2026, down US$5.8 million year-on-year. Net income totaled US$3.5 million, primarily reflecting an adverse foreign exchange movement of approximately US$8.1 million compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The remaining decline was attributable to margin pressures from higher procurement costs, increased operating expenses, and continued spending for the rapid retail expansion in South Korea. Earnings per share were US$0.04 in 9M2026.
Financial Position
In 9M2026, the Company recorded US$9.3 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes. After accounting for working capital movements and income tax payments, net cash used in operating activities amounted to US$1.5 million. Net cash used in investing and financing activities totaled US$2.2 million and US$2.6 million, respectively.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained a solid liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents of US$20.3 million. Net assets stood at US$25.4 million, against total assets of US$125.4 million, providing a stable financial base to support ongoing operations and business development.
Outlook
HomesToLife expects to maintain stable performance through the remainder of FY2026, in line with its earlier full-year revenue guidance of US$400 million to US$420 million. Building on continued year-on-year sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, the Company remains focused on maintaining business momentum, enhancing operational efficiency and executing its strategic growth priorities across key markets.
The Company will also continue to exercise a disciplined approach to cost management while proactively managing its foreign exchange exposure to mitigate the impact of currency volatility. Against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving market conditions, HomesToLife remains committed to prudent capital allocation and preserving financial flexibility to navigate potential challenges while supporting its long-term growth objectives.
“Our performance in the first nine months of 2026 demonstrated continued sales growth despite external headwinds, underscoring the resilience of our business and global operations,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife.“Looking ahead, we will leverage our diversified global platform to capture opportunities across key markets, while building visibility in the Singapore capital market through our SGX listing as we position the Company for its next phase of growth.”
On November 17, 2026, the Company completed its dual listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the“SGX-ST”) by way of introduction under the symbol“RVS” with a concurrent placement of its ordinary shares. The dual listing is expected to broaden HomesToLife's access to regional investors, enhance its market presence in the Asian capital markets and further strengthen its brand authority in the region.
About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM; SGX: RVS)
HomesToLife Ltd is a global home furniture company headquartered in Singapore. Leveraging 50 years of heritage built by its founders, being its executive directors, the Company combines wholesale distribution, consumer retail, and sourcing capabilities, supported by a diversified sourcing and supplier network across China, Vietnam and India.
The Company operates through three core business divisions: (i) export division for supplying furniture to wholesale customers such as retailers and distributors worldwide; (ii) leather trading division; and (iii) retail division, with direct retail operations in Singapore and South Korea.
Across these business divisions, the Company operates an integrated supply chain model that encompasses product design and development, sourcing from the Company's manufacturing partners, and the coordination of logistics and distribution channels. This operating model enables the Company to translate designs into production-ready products efficiently, supporting both branded and white-label offerings, and allows the Company to deliver scale and consistency across multiple markets.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Contacts
HomesToLife Ltd Contact:
12 Tai Seng Link, #03-01A,
GRC Centre, Singapore 534233
Email:...
Investor Relations Inquiries:
Edelman Smithfield
Angela Hui
...
| HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27,276,091
|$
|20,348,893
|Restricted Cash
|-
|166,062
|Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $5,763,509 and nil as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively)
|76,010,709
|68,631,963
|Inventories, net
|9,599,490
|11,605,795
|Amounts due from related parties
|7,026,092
|-
|Deposit, prepayments and other receivables
|5,853,470
|7,622,280
|Total current assets
|125,765,852
|108,374,993
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,354,206
|6,237,002
|Right-of-use assets, net
|7,363,312
|8,944,504
|Restricted cash, non-current
|-
|112,624
|Investments in equity securities
|-
|1,000,000
|Other non-current assets
|1,000,000
|-
|Deferred tax asset, net
|673,416
|701,660
|Total non-current assets
|13,390,934
|16,995,790
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|139,156,786
|$
|125,370,783
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,475,242
|$
|5,114,371
|Accounts payable, related parties
|74,890,989
|66,617,885
|Customer deposits
|1,195,989
|1,498,806
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|6,065,126
|6,546,479
|Short-term borrowings
|10,389,094
|6,769,331
|Lease liabilities, current
|1,924,657
|2,616,688
|Warranty liabilities
|2,188,814
|2,075,354
|Derivatives financial instruments
|74,765
|-
|Income tax payable
|4,156,085
|1,643,453
|Total current liabilities
|105,360,761
|92,882,367
|Long-term liabilities:
|Provision for reinstatement cost
|382,112
|541,183
|Lease liabilities
|5,572,603
|6,522,493
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,954,715
|7,063,676
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|111,315,476
|99,946,043
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity:
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively
|8,969
|8,969
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,179,424
|37,179,424
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,111,193
|)
|(12,206,676
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,764,110
|443,023
|Total shareholders' equity
|27,841,310
|25,424,740
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|139,156,786
|$
|125,370,783
| HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|Nine months ended September 30
|2025
|2026
|Revenues, net
|From third parties
|$
|258,610,499
|$
|281,226,990
|From related parties
|16,467,084
|14,341,525
|275,077,583
|295,568,515
|Cost of goods sold
|(198,943,862
|)
|(216,229,079
|)
|Gross profit
|76,133,721
|79,339,436
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|(47,373,583
|)
|(55,584,921
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(14,783,952
|)
|(15,530,227
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(62,157,535
|)
|(71,115,148
|)
|Income from operations
|13,976,186
|8,224,288
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(986,426
|)
|(274,906
|)
|Interest income
|22,394
|28,753
|Government subsidies
|30,508
|26,929
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|4,521,221
|(3,549,247
|)
|Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing
|(1,261,560
|)
|-
|Scrap sofa sale income
|338,449
|238,597
|Change in fair value of derivatives financial instruments
|(171,365
|)
|74,765
|Sundry income
|133,199
|229,012
|Total other income (expense), net
|2,626,420
|(3,226,097
|)
|Income before income taxes
|16,602,606
|4,998,191
|Income tax expense
|(3,444,062
|)
|(1,489,592
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|13,158,544
|$
|3,508,599
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|– Foreign currency translation adjustments
|1,026,593
|(95,483
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|14,185,137
|$
|3,413,116
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares:
|Basic and diluted
|89,687,500
|89,687,500
|EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.04
| HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Retail Sales
|Export Sales
|Leather Trading
| Corporate
and
unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|5,687,313
|$
|252,646,787
|$
|276,399
|$
|-
|$
|258,610,499
|From related parties
|-
|2,262,235
|14,204,849
|-
|16,467,084
|5,687,313
|254,909,022
|14,481,248
|-
|275,077,583
|Cost of goods sold
|(2,288,086
|)
|(182,786,468
|)
|(13,869,308
|)
|-
|(198,943,862
|)
|Gross profit
|3,399,227
|72,122,554
|611,940
|-
|76,133,721
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|(3,855,251
|)
|(43,452,195
|)
|(66,137
|)
|-
|(47,373,583
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,370,357
|)
|(12,361,842
|)
|(4,579
|)
|(1,047,174
|)
|(14,783,952
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(5,225,608
|)
|(55,814,037
|)
|(70,716
|)
|(1,047,174
|)
|(62,157,535
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,826,381
|)
|16,308,517
|541,224
|(1,047,174
|)
|13,976,186
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(179,966
|)
|(427,378
|)
|(379,082
|)
|-
|(986,426
|)
|Interest income
|280
|21,810
|303
|-
|22,394
|Government subsidies
|22,681
|7,827
|-
|-
|30,508
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|(17,177
|)
|4,528,164
|5,641
|4,593
|4,521,221
|Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing
|-
|-
|-
|(1,261,560
|)
|(1,261,560
|)
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|338,449
|-
|-
|338,449
|Sundry income (expense)
|56,674
|136,955
|7
|(60,438
|)
|133,199
|Change in fair value of derivatives financial Instruments
|-
|(171,365
|)
|-
|-
|(171,365
|)
|Total other income (expenses), net
|(117,507
|)
|4,434,462
|(373,131
|)
|(1,317,405
|)
|2,626,420
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(1,943,888
|)
|20,742,979
|168,093
|(2,364,578
|)
|16,602,606
|Income tax expense
|-
|(3,415,486
|)
|(28,576
|)
|-
|(3,444,062
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(1,943,888
|)
|$
|17,327,493
|$
|139,517
|$
|(2,364,578
|)
|$
|13,158,544
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|Retail Sales
|Export Sales
|Leather Trading
| Corporate
and
unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|7,992,670
|$
|273,234,320
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|281,226,990
|From related parties
|-
|1,620,722
|12,720,803
|-
|14,341,525
|7,992,670
|274,855,042
|12,720,803
|-
|295,568,515
|Cost of goods sold
|(2,853,777
|)
|(201,324,238
|)
|(12,051,064
|)
|-
|(216,229,079
|)
|Gross profit
|5,138,893
|73,530,804
|669,739
|-
|79,339,436
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|(5,498,086
|)
|(50,041,352
|)
|(45,483
|)
|-
|(55,584,921
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(779,361
|)
|(12,741,899
|)
|(3,565
|)
|(2,005,402
|)
|(15,530,227
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(6,277,447
|)
|(62,783,251
|)
|(49,048
|)
|(2,005,402
|)
|(71,115,148
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,138,554
|)
|10,747,553
|620,691
|(2,005,402
|)
|8,224,288
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|-
|(40,745
|)
|(234,161
|)
|-
|(274,906
|)
|Interest income
|731
|27,549
|473
|-
|28,753
|Government subsidies
|15,690
|11,239
|-
|-
|26,929
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|(4,813
|)
|(3,760,603
|)
|230,433
|(14,264
|)
|(3,549,247
|)
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|238,597
|-
|-
|238,597
|Change in fair value of derivatives financial Instruments
|-
|74,765
|-
|-
|74,765
|Sundry income (expense)
|90,967
|(127,516
|)
|-
|265,561
|229,012
|Total other income (expenses), net
|102,575
|(3,576,714
|)
|(3,255
|)
|251,297
|(3,226,097
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(1,035,979
|)
|7,170,839
|617,436
|(1,754,105
|)
|4,998,191
|Income tax expense
|-
|(1,384,628
|)
|(104,964
|)
|-
|(1,489,592
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(1,035,979
|)
|$
|5,786,211
|$
|512,472
|$
|(1,754,105
|)
|$
|3,508,599
| HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|USD
|USD
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,082,059
|(1,511,616
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(572,112
|)
|(2,247,192
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,445,963
|)
|(2,635,789
|)
|Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|826,319
|(253,914
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(3,109,697
|)
|(6,648,511
|)
|BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|24,860,621
|27,276,091
|END OF PERIOD
|21,750,924
|20,627,580
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