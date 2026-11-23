(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM; SGX: RVS) (“HomesToLife” or the“Company”), a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (“9M2026”).

Key Financial Highlights



9M2025

US$'000 9M2026

US$'000 Change Net revenue 275,078 295,569 7 % Retail 5,687 7,993 41 % Export 254,909 274,855 8 % Leather Trading 14,482 12,721 (12 )% By geographical region 275,078 295,569 7 % Asia Pacific 75,137 71,009 (5 )% Europe 165,942 181,101 9 % North America 33,999 43,459 28 % Gross profit 76,134 79,339 4 % Gross profit margin 27.7 % 26.8 % (0.8 )pp Operating expenses (62,158 ) (71,115 ) 14 % Selling expenses (47,374 ) (55,585 ) 17 % Administrative expenses (14,784 ) (15,530 ) 5 % Income from operations 13,976 8,224 (41 )% Net income 13,159 3,509 (73 )% Earnings per share (Basic and diluted) 0.147 0.039 (73 )%

Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“9M2025”) and 9M2026, unless otherwise stated, reflect the inclusion of HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. (“HTL Marketing”) because of the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests in HTL Marketing completed on May 19, 2025.

9M2026 Performance

During the reporting period, the Company delivered resilient performance, generating net revenue of US$295.6 million, representing a 7% increase year-on-year. Top-line growth was supported by stronger export sales of US$274.9 million, alongside improved retail revenue increasing by 41% year-on-year to approximately US$8.0 million. By region, North America and Europe remained key revenue growth contributors, recording year-on-year growth of 28% and 9% respectively, while Asia Pacific market saw a 5% decline. The strong growth in retail revenue was primarily attributable to the Company's continued expansion in South Korea, supported by sustained increases in retail sales volumes.

Gross profit increased by 4% year-on-year, from US$76.1 million in 9M2025 to US$79.3 million in 9M2026, with gross profit margin remaining broadly stable, contracting slightly by 0.8 percentage points compared to the prior year. Operating expenses increased by US$9.0 million, reflecting higher selling and administrative expenses.

Income from operations amounted to US$8.2 million in 9M2026, down US$5.8 million year-on-year. Net income totaled US$3.5 million, primarily reflecting an adverse foreign exchange movement of approximately US$8.1 million compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The remaining decline was attributable to margin pressures from higher procurement costs, increased operating expenses, and continued spending for the rapid retail expansion in South Korea. Earnings per share were US$0.04 in 9M2026.

Financial Position

In 9M2026, the Company recorded US$9.3 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes. After accounting for working capital movements and income tax payments, net cash used in operating activities amounted to US$1.5 million. Net cash used in investing and financing activities totaled US$2.2 million and US$2.6 million, respectively.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained a solid liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents of US$20.3 million. Net assets stood at US$25.4 million, against total assets of US$125.4 million, providing a stable financial base to support ongoing operations and business development.

Outlook

HomesToLife expects to maintain stable performance through the remainder of FY2026, in line with its earlier full-year revenue guidance of US$400 million to US$420 million. Building on continued year-on-year sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, the Company remains focused on maintaining business momentum, enhancing operational efficiency and executing its strategic growth priorities across key markets.

The Company will also continue to exercise a disciplined approach to cost management while proactively managing its foreign exchange exposure to mitigate the impact of currency volatility. Against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving market conditions, HomesToLife remains committed to prudent capital allocation and preserving financial flexibility to navigate potential challenges while supporting its long-term growth objectives.

“Our performance in the first nine months of 2026 demonstrated continued sales growth despite external headwinds, underscoring the resilience of our business and global operations,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife.“Looking ahead, we will leverage our diversified global platform to capture opportunities across key markets, while building visibility in the Singapore capital market through our SGX listing as we position the Company for its next phase of growth.”

On November 17, 2026, the Company completed its dual listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the“SGX-ST”) by way of introduction under the symbol“RVS” with a concurrent placement of its ordinary shares. The dual listing is expected to broaden HomesToLife's access to regional investors, enhance its market presence in the Asian capital markets and further strengthen its brand authority in the region.

About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM; SGX: RVS)

HomesToLife Ltd is a global home furniture company headquartered in Singapore. Leveraging 50 years of heritage built by its founders, being its executive directors, the Company combines wholesale distribution, consumer retail, and sourcing capabilities, supported by a diversified sourcing and supplier network across China, Vietnam and India.

The Company operates through three core business divisions: (i) export division for supplying furniture to wholesale customers such as retailers and distributors worldwide; (ii) leather trading division; and (iii) retail division, with direct retail operations in Singapore and South Korea.

Across these business divisions, the Company operates an integrated supply chain model that encompasses product design and development, sourcing from the Company's manufacturing partners, and the coordination of logistics and distribution channels. This operating model enables the Company to translate designs into production-ready products efficiently, supporting both branded and white-label offerings, and allows the Company to deliver scale and consistency across multiple markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

HomesToLife Ltd Contact:

12 Tai Seng Link, #03-01A,

GRC Centre, Singapore 534233

Email:...

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Edelman Smithfield

Angela Hui

...





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)

As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,276,091 $ 20,348,893 Restricted Cash - 166,062 Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $5,763,509 and nil as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively) 76,010,709 68,631,963 Inventories, net 9,599,490 11,605,795 Amounts due from related parties 7,026,092 - Deposit, prepayments and other receivables 5,853,470 7,622,280 Total current assets 125,765,852 108,374,993 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 4,354,206 6,237,002 Right-of-use assets, net 7,363,312 8,944,504 Restricted cash, non-current - 112,624 Investments in equity securities - 1,000,000 Other non-current assets 1,000,000 - Deferred tax asset, net 673,416 701,660 Total non-current assets 13,390,934 16,995,790 TOTAL ASSETS $ 139,156,786 $ 125,370,783 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,475,242 $ 5,114,371 Accounts payable, related parties 74,890,989 66,617,885 Customer deposits 1,195,989 1,498,806 Accrued liabilities and other payables 6,065,126 6,546,479 Short-term borrowings 10,389,094 6,769,331 Lease liabilities, current 1,924,657 2,616,688 Warranty liabilities 2,188,814 2,075,354 Derivatives financial instruments 74,765 - Income tax payable 4,156,085 1,643,453 Total current liabilities 105,360,761 92,882,367 Long-term liabilities: Provision for reinstatement cost 382,112 541,183 Lease liabilities 5,572,603 6,522,493 Total long-term liabilities 5,954,715 7,063,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES 111,315,476 99,946,043 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively 8,969 8,969 Additional paid-in capital 37,179,424 37,179,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,111,193 ) (12,206,676 ) Retained earnings 2,764,110 443,023 Total shareholders' equity 27,841,310 25,424,740 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 139,156,786 $ 125,370,783





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)

Nine months ended September 30 2025 2026 Revenues, net From third parties $ 258,610,499 $ 281,226,990 From related parties 16,467,084 14,341,525 275,077,583 295,568,515 Cost of goods sold (198,943,862 ) (216,229,079 ) Gross profit 76,133,721 79,339,436 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses (47,373,583 ) (55,584,921 ) General and administrative expenses (14,783,952 ) (15,530,227 ) Total operating expenses (62,157,535 ) (71,115,148 ) Income from operations 13,976,186 8,224,288 Other income (expense): Interest expense (986,426 ) (274,906 ) Interest income 22,394 28,753 Government subsidies 30,508 26,929 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 4,521,221 (3,549,247 ) Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing (1,261,560 ) - Scrap sofa sale income 338,449 238,597 Change in fair value of derivatives financial instruments (171,365 ) 74,765 Sundry income 133,199 229,012 Total other income (expense), net 2,626,420 (3,226,097 ) Income before income taxes 16,602,606 4,998,191 Income tax expense (3,444,062 ) (1,489,592 ) NET INCOME $ 13,158,544 $ 3,508,599 Other comprehensive income (loss): – Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,026,593 (95,483 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 14,185,137 $ 3,413,116 Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic and diluted 89,687,500 89,687,500 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.15 $ 0.04





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Retail Sales Export Sales Leather Trading Corporate

and

unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 5,687,313 $ 252,646,787 $ 276,399 $ - $ 258,610,499 From related parties - 2,262,235 14,204,849 - 16,467,084 5,687,313 254,909,022 14,481,248 - 275,077,583 Cost of goods sold (2,288,086 ) (182,786,468 ) (13,869,308 ) - (198,943,862 ) Gross profit 3,399,227 72,122,554 611,940 - 76,133,721 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses (3,855,251 ) (43,452,195 ) (66,137 ) - (47,373,583 ) General and administrative expenses (1,370,357 ) (12,361,842 ) (4,579 ) (1,047,174 ) (14,783,952 ) Total operating expenses (5,225,608 ) (55,814,037 ) (70,716 ) (1,047,174 ) (62,157,535 ) Operating income (loss) (1,826,381 ) 16,308,517 541,224 (1,047,174 ) 13,976,186 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (179,966 ) (427,378 ) (379,082 ) - (986,426 ) Interest income 280 21,810 303 - 22,394 Government subsidies 22,681 7,827 - - 30,508 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (17,177 ) 4,528,164 5,641 4,593 4,521,221 Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - - - (1,261,560 ) (1,261,560 ) Scrap sofa sale income - 338,449 - - 338,449 Sundry income (expense) 56,674 136,955 7 (60,438 ) 133,199 Change in fair value of derivatives financial Instruments - (171,365 ) - - (171,365 ) Total other income (expenses), net (117,507 ) 4,434,462 (373,131 ) (1,317,405 ) 2,626,420 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,943,888 ) 20,742,979 168,093 (2,364,578 ) 16,602,606 Income tax expense - (3,415,486 ) (28,576 ) - (3,444,062 ) Segment income (loss) $ (1,943,888 ) $ 17,327,493 $ 139,517 $ (2,364,578 ) $ 13,158,544





Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Retail Sales Export Sales Leather Trading Corporate

and

unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 7,992,670 $ 273,234,320 $ - $ - $ 281,226,990 From related parties - 1,620,722 12,720,803 - 14,341,525 7,992,670 274,855,042 12,720,803 - 295,568,515 Cost of goods sold (2,853,777 ) (201,324,238 ) (12,051,064 ) - (216,229,079 ) Gross profit 5,138,893 73,530,804 669,739 - 79,339,436 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses (5,498,086 ) (50,041,352 ) (45,483 ) - (55,584,921 ) General and administrative expenses (779,361 ) (12,741,899 ) (3,565 ) (2,005,402 ) (15,530,227 ) Total operating expenses (6,277,447 ) (62,783,251 ) (49,048 ) (2,005,402 ) (71,115,148 ) Operating income (loss) (1,138,554 ) 10,747,553 620,691 (2,005,402 ) 8,224,288 Other income (expenses): Interest expense - (40,745 ) (234,161 ) - (274,906 ) Interest income 731 27,549 473 - 28,753 Government subsidies 15,690 11,239 - - 26,929 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (4,813 ) (3,760,603 ) 230,433 (14,264 ) (3,549,247 ) Scrap sofa sale income - 238,597 - - 238,597 Change in fair value of derivatives financial Instruments - 74,765 - - 74,765 Sundry income (expense) 90,967 (127,516 ) - 265,561 229,012 Total other income (expenses), net 102,575 (3,576,714 ) (3,255 ) 251,297 (3,226,097 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,035,979 ) 7,170,839 617,436 (1,754,105 ) 4,998,191 Income tax expense - (1,384,628 ) (104,964 ) - (1,489,592 ) Segment income (loss) $ (1,035,979 ) $ 5,786,211 $ 512,472 $ (1,754,105 ) $ 3,508,599





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2026 USD USD Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,082,059 (1,511,616 ) Net cash used in investing activities (572,112 ) (2,247,192 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,445,963 ) (2,635,789 ) Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 826,319 (253,914 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,109,697 ) (6,648,511 ) BEGINNING OF PERIOD 24,860,621 27,276,091 END OF PERIOD 21,750,924 20,627,580