MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to explore Canadian manufacturing, technology integration and joint development of advanced Ukrainian unmanned systems

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with TAF Industries, one of Ukraine's leading defence technology companies, developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for modern warfare, establishing a framework to explore the development, manufacture and integration of Ukrainian unmanned systems technologies in Canada.

The collaboration will combine TAF Industries extensive operational experience, including the continuous adaptation of technologies based on feedback from more than 250 military units and the validation of these technologies under real-world battlefield conditions, with Draganfly's Canadian engineering, manufacturing and systems-integration capabilities. Together, the companies will evaluate opportunities to establish Canadian production capabilities, advance joint technology development and support evolving defence requirements in Canada and Ukraine.

Under the framework, Draganfly and TAF Industries intend to identify unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) technologies suitable for Canadian manufacturing, assess potential procurement opportunities and explore a roadmap toward longer-term industrial cooperation. The work would draw on lessons from Ukraine, including the importance of adapting designs to user feedback and evaluating performance under realistic operating conditions, while assessing selected technologies against Canadian requirements.

“Canada has an opportunity to apply lessons from Ukraine to the way we develop, manufacture and support unmanned systems,” said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly.“Working with TAF Industries is intended to connect Ukrainian technology and operational experience with our engineering and manufacturing capabilities in Canada. Our focus is on applying that combination into the industrial capacity requirements of both countries.”

“This is the first time TAF Industries has expanded its partnerships beyond Europe, broadening the geographical reach of our international cooperation,” said Oleksandr Yakovenko, Founder of TAF Industries .“Canada has been one of Ukraine's most consistent partners, and cooperation between our defence companies will enable closer technological integration and strengthen both countries' readiness to address potential threats. By combining TAF Industries' expertise in UAV development and manufacturing, direct feedback from military personnel on the use of drones on the battlefield, and Draganfly's manufacturing and technological capabilities, we are building a partnership that will support both Ukrainian service members and the armed forces of our allies.”

The agreement outlines a phased approach to cooperation, identifying products and requirements, followed by regulatory and supply-chain assessments, establishment of joint research and development, and evaluation for Canadian manufacturing opportunities.

Areas of potential cooperation include product enhancement, payload integration, autonomy, communications systems and mission-specific adaptations. The companies also intend to assess manufacturing locations, production capacity, workforce requirements, quality assurance and supply-chain considerations associated with producing selected technologies in Canada.

The companies will explore how Canadian assembly, integration and supply-chain capabilities could support additional production of selected Ukrainian technologies and their adaptation to Canadian requirements.

The collaboration is consistent with the Canada–Ukraine Declaration for a 100-Year Partnership, which identifies joint production, research and technology cooperation as priorities for the bilateral defence-industrial relationship.

About TAF Industries

TAF Industries is one of Ukraine's leading defence technology companies, developing and manufacturing advanced solutions that provide a decisive battlefield advantage while helping protect the lives of military personnel and civilians. Their product portfolio includes over 30 combat-proven solutions, including strike drones, interceptor drones, reconnaissance UAV, optic fiber FPV drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), repeater drones, and AI-enabled technologies.

For more information, visit .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.

The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.

For more information, visit .

For investor details, visit:

NASDAQ (DPRO)

CSE (DPRO

FSE (3U8

Media Contact

Erika Racicot

Email: ...

Company Contact

Cameron Chell

Chief Executive Officer

(306) 955-9907

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plan" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the collaboration contemplated by the agreement with TAF Industries and the phased approach to cooperation described herein; the identification and evaluation of unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground vehicle technologies suitable for Canadian manufacturing; the potential establishment of Canadian production, assembly, integration and supply-chain capabilities; potential procurement opportunities; potential joint research and development, including in product enhancement, payload integration, autonomy, communications systems and mission-specific adaptations; the assessment of manufacturing locations, production capacity, workforce, quality assurance and supply-chain requirements; a roadmap toward longer-term industrial cooperation; and the expected benefits of the collaboration, including supporting evolving defence requirements in Canada, Ukraine and allied markets. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the possibility that definitive agreements may not be entered into on acceptable terms, on a timely basis or at all; that the contemplated collaboration, manufacturing, research and development or other initiatives may not proceed or achieve their anticipated benefits; that suitable technologies, procurement opportunities or manufacturing locations may not be identified; the outcome of regulatory, supply-chain and production assessments; reliance on TAF Industries and other third parties; risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and with conducting business with counterparties in Ukraine; applicable export-control, defence-trade, technology-transfer and governmental-approval requirements; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, operations and financial condition; the successful integration of technology; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates; the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR+ website at and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.