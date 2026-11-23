Single-arm trial at Soroka University Medical Center to enroll up to 12 patients with Stage 2 or 3 pressure ulcers; preliminary data expected in mid-2027.

YAVNE, Israel, November 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced the initiation of an investigator-initiated trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of EscharEx®, the Company's investigational bromelain-based enzymatic therapy, for the debridement of pressure ulcers. The trial will be led by Noa Sabag, MD, at Soroka University Medical Center in Israel, with patient enrollment expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The prospective, open-label, single-arm trial is designed to enroll up to 12 patients with Stage 2 or 3 pressure ulcers, ranging from partial-thickness skin loss to deeper wounds involving the underlying subcutaneous tissue. Participants will receive up to eight applications of EscharEx over a two-week treatment period, followed by 12 weeks of standard wound management. Trial endpoints include incidence of and time to complete debridement, wound bed preparation, incidence of and time to complete wound closure, as well as safety and tolerability. Preliminary data are expected in mid-2027.

“Pressure ulcers represent a significant clinical challenge, particularly among older adults and patients with limited mobility in hospitals and long-term care. For these patients, a wound that will not heal can mean months of pain and a significant risk of serious infection,” said Dr. Sabag, principal investigator of the trial.“Removing necrotic and other nonviable tissue is a critical first step toward healing. Sharp and surgical debridement require specialized clinicians and often a hospital setting, can be painful, and are not suitable for every patient. Existing nonsurgical options, meanwhile, can take weeks to clear the wound. This trial will help us understand whether enzymatic debridement with EscharEx can offer a practical, effective option for patients living with pressure ulcers across care settings.”

This trial represents an additional opportunity for the Company to evaluate the clinical utility of EscharEx across different types of hard-to-heal wounds.

About Pressure Ulcers

Pressure ulcers are localized injuries to the skin and underlying soft tissue, usually over a bony prominence, caused by sustained pressure. They most commonly affect older adults and people with limited mobility in hospital, long-term care, and home care settings. More than 2.5 million people in the United States develop pressure ulcers each year.1 A 2019 modeling study estimated that hospital-acquired pressure ulcers may cost U.S. hospitals more than $26.8 billion annually.2 Stage 2 and Stage 3 pressure ulcers involve partial-thickness and full-thickness skin loss, respectively, and are the focus of the Soroka trial.

About EscharEx ®

EscharEx® is an investigational bromelain-based, bioactive enzymatic therapy in advanced clinical development for the debridement and facilitation of wound closure in chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Designed for topical, once-daily use, EscharEx has demonstrated effective wound bed preparation and was generally well tolerated in multiple Phase II studies. Clinical studies have shown EscharEx's potential to remove nonviable tissue, promote granulation tissue formation, and reduce bioburden and biofilm. The global Phase III VALUE trial in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is underway, with the clinical development program expanding to pressure ulcers (PUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair. The Company's FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for eschar removal in patients with thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound's late-stage development candidate, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement and facilitation of wound closure in chronic wounds, with the potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“expects,”“continues,”“believes,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“target,”“future,”“potential,”“goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives, anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including EscharEx®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submissions by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority; our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; our contracts with governmental agencies; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and product candidates; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; geopolitical risks, including armed conflict; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future. These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2026, and reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time to time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound's current views as of the date hereof and MediWound does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.