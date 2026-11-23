MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin Mobile bundles voice, text, data and ExpressVPN into one subscription, under an agreement with Express Technologies Ltd.; U.S. launch to be followed by add-on coverage in up to 26 countries

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) ("Cuentas" or the "Company") today announced that William Leonard Roberts II, the Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur known worldwide as Rick Ross, "The Boss," has joined Cuentas as a shareholder and as Brand Ambassador for Bitcoin Mobile, the Company's most important and most prestigious product to date. Bitcoin Mobile is targeted to launch in the United States on December 9, 2026, in time for the holiday season.

Bitcoin Mobile is designed for a world where security comes first. It combines voice, text, mobile data and an included virtual private network (VPN) in a single product under one subscription, so customers are protected every time they go online, whether they are banking, shopping, using a crypto wallet or simply browsing on public Wi-Fi.







Rick Ross Joins the Cuentas Team

Cuentas invited Rick Ross to join the Company because his name is associated with the best. A Miami native, like Cuentas, Rick Ross has built one of the most recognized brands in music and business. As Brand Ambassador, he will front the Bitcoin Mobile launch and appear in the Company's marketing, events and social media campaigns.

"We invited Rick Ross to join Cuentas because he is associated with the best, and Bitcoin Mobile is built to be the best," said Shalom Maimon, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas. "Today, the most important thing people need from their phone is security. Bitcoin Mobile puts voice, text, data and one of the world's leading VPNs into one product, on one subscription, so our customers are protected wherever they connect. Having The Boss with us as we launch tells the market exactly where this product stands."

"I only put my name on the best, and Bitcoin Mobile is something I'm proud to stand behind," said Rick Ross. "Your phone is your bank, your business and your life. Bitcoin Mobile keeps all of it protected with one plan, and it comes out of Miami. I'm excited to be part of the Cuentas family and to bring Bitcoin Mobile to the world."

Privacy and security Included, Powered by ExpressVPN

Bitcoin Mobile has signed an agreement with Express Technologies Ltd., the company behind ExpressVPN ( ), one of the world's leading VPN security providers. Under the agreement, ExpressVPN is included in every Bitcoin Mobile subscription. It encrypts the customer's traffic on any Wi-Fi or cellular network, helps shield wallet, exchange and banking logins, and keeps location and browsing activity private.

Security does not have to come at the cost of speed. ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol connects in a fraction of a second and stays connected as customers move between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. It also helps prevent ISP throttling, so browsing, streaming and banking stay fast while protected. For crypto users, that means wallet and exchange apps stay secure, connected and responsive, so customers can check prices, place trades and send transactions without delay.

"Privacy and security should come standard with every connection," said Dr. Peter Membrey, Chief Research Officer at ExpressVPN. "We are pleased to work with Bitcoin Mobile to bring ExpressVPN protection to its customers, available within their mobile service from day one."

One Product, One Company, One Secure Network

Bitcoin Mobile customers will get voice, text, data and VPN protection together, under one subscription. At launch, the planned Bitcoin Mobile bundle includes:



Unlimited talk and text with 25 GB of 5G data, nationwide on the best 5G network in the USA

ExpressVPN included with every subscription Planned rewards of 2% to 10% back each month in Bitcoin or cash, subject to regulatory approvals and program terms

Bitcoin Mobile will be offered in two plans: Essential at $50 per month and Premium at $75 per month.

A Multi-Country Mobile Product

Bitcoin Mobile will launch in the United States first. The Company is currently designing a multi-IMSI eSIM that will carry several local network identities on a single eSIM, giving customers local service in other countries without swapping SIM cards. The multi-IMSI eSIM is not part of the initial launch product; Cuentas plans to add it to Bitcoin Mobile as soon as it is ready.

Once the multi-IMSI eSIM is available, Bitcoin Mobile customers will be able to add international coverage country by country, for a targeted $5 per country per month, expanding to as many as 26 countries: one product, one company and one secure network.

Availability

Bitcoin Mobile is targeted to launch in the United States on December 9, 2026. More information will be available at and .

Bitcoin Mobile is operated through World Mobile LLC, the joint venture in which Cuentas owns 51% and World Mobile Group owns 49%.

Disclosure: Rick Ross receives shares of Cuentas common stock as compensation for his services as Brand Ambassador.

About Cuentas, Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN), headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, is a technology-driven company focused on mobile communications, connectivity, financial technology and digital infrastructure. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, World Mobile LLC, Cuentas is building Bitcoin Mobile and expanding its participation in telecommunications, Bitcoin mining and blockchain-related infrastructure. For more information, visit .

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN helps millions of people worldwide take control of their digital privacy and security. Best known for its award-winning consumer VPN, ExpressVPN has evolved into a broader privacy and security company designed to protect users across every aspect of their online lives.

The company's expanding portfolio includes the ExpressVPN app powered by its open-source Lightway protocol; ExpressKeys, a zero-knowledge password manager; Identity Defender, a dedicated identity protection app; ExpressMailGuard for inbox privacy, and ExpressAI, a private-by-design AI platform built on confidential computing. The umbrella also extends to business and lifestyle solutions, including ExpressVPN for Teams for growing organizations, and the Holiday.com eSIM service.

ExpressVPN's technology and privacy safeguards have been independently audited and verified by leading third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG.

Registered in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements about the expected launch date, features, pricing, rewards and international expansion of Bitcoin Mobile, the development and timing of the multi-IMSI eSIM, the Company's agreements with Express Technologies Ltd. and Rick Ross, and the Company's business strategy and prospects. Words such as "plans," "targets," "expects," "aims," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory and licensing outcomes (including those applicable to Bitcoin rewards and money-transmission activities), the performance of network, VPN and other partners, market conditions, the price of Bitcoin, the availability of financing, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pricing, features and availability are subject to change. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it, except as required by law.

Contact

Shalom Maimon, CEO

Cuentas, Inc.

235 Lincoln Road, Suite 210, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Email: ...



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