Red Violet To Present At The Raymond James TMT And Consumer Conference
About red violet®
At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit
Company Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
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