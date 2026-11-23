MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by security veterans from Coinbase and Citi, Q.security delivers a business-first AI platform that runs post-quantum cryptography remediation as a program from discovery to completion.

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.security, the provider of the business-first post-quantum cryptography (PQC) remediation platform, today announced its launch from stealth with $11.5 million in seed funding led by Castle Island Ventures with investment from New York Life Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. Q.security takes enterprises from discovery to completion of their post-quantum remediation programs, putting business priorities first at every step, and keeping them quantum-safe as standards and threats evolve.

Enterprises need business context to decide which cryptographic findings to address first and how to use limited time and resources. Q.security's PQC remediation platform maps business structure and applications, connecting business priorities with cryptographic inventory in one coordinated remediation program. Teams can investigate exposure and work through remediation using a conversational AI interface. The platform integrates with existing enterprise cybersecurity and infrastructure tools to drive fixes to completion through AI-guided runbooks, ticketing and automation. It verifies that fixes work and continuously monitors cryptographic posture. This enables security teams to reduce risk faster and at lower cost.

“Enterprises know they need to prepare for Q-Day, but understanding the associated risks is just the first step. With harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) data collection already under way, the challenge is determining how to prioritize the migration across business and technology environments,” said Matt Walsh, general partner at Castle Island Ventures.“Q.security is addressing this gap by providing security leaders with a practical path starting at assessment and ending in remediation. We believe the team's deep expertise positions Q.security well to address one of the most significant emerging challenges in enterprise cybersecurity.”

Q.security was founded by Guy Peer and Nir Steinherz, who both bring extensive experience in cryptography, cybersecurity and enterprise technology, including leading a cryptographic migration protecting hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. Peer, CEO of Q.security, co-founded Unbound Security and led R&D from early product development through its acquisition by Coinbase in 2021. Steinherz was Director of Product at Coinbase, VP of Strategy and Product at Unbound Security, and Senior Vice President at Citi's Security Innovation Center, where he led secure digital banking initiatives, helping protect identities and high volumes of transactions for over 100 million customers.

“Quantum computing is making cryptographic risk an urgent and ongoing business priority,” said Peer.“Nir and I founded Q.security to give enterprises the confidence to evolve the cryptography their business depends on. Our PQC remediation platform gives them lasting control over that evolution, so cryptography keeps pace with the business instead of holding it back.”

The seed funding will support Q.security as it brings its platform to enterprise customers through direct sales and channel partners. Additional key Q.security investors include Fin Capital, SBI US Gateway Fund (a joint fund of SBI Holdings and Plug and Play) and Ground Up Ventures.

About Q.security

Q.security builds the business-first post-quantum cryptography (PQC) remediation platform for enterprises. The Q platform turns PQC migration into an orchestrated program that ensures quantum-safety. It begins with business risk, connects it to the organization's cryptographic inventory and drives AI-guided, validated remediation step by step, prioritizing the highest-risk assets. Through continuous cryptographic posture management, Q keeps the CISO in control and the organization crypto-agile as threats and mandates change.

Q.security was founded in 2026 by Guy Peer and Nir Steinherz, the team behind enterprise cryptography company Unbound Security, acquired by Coinbase in 2021. The company is guided by an advisory board of leading cryptography and PQC experts and backed by Castle Island Ventures, with investment from New York Life Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. Learn more at .

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Q.security Co-Founders

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Q.security +1 (410) 658-8246...