MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition expands StoneX's agriculture offering with AI-driven technology and grain market intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the acquisition of GrainFox Corp. (“GrainFox”), a Canadian agricultural technology and grain marketing platform. The acquisition adds GrainFox's digital capabilities, AI-powered tools, and market intelligence to StoneX's existing agricultural brokerage, advisory and risk management services.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, GrainFox provides digital tools and market intelligence designed to help agricultural producers and agribusinesses make more informed grain marketing decisions. Its platform combines market data and analysis with Sinoa, GrainFox's AI-powered grain market assistant, as well as personalized sales recommendations and farm management tools that account for factors including cash flow, storage, risk and individual business goals.

For StoneX, the strategic acquisition also adds a proven digital platform and an experienced team with deep knowledge of Canadian grain markets. It strengthens the firm's ability to combine technology, market intelligence and advisory expertise across its agricultural offering, while creating additional opportunities to support producers and agribusinesses in North America with more connected tools and insights.

Ryan Turner, Head of Commercial Hedging – North America at StoneX, commented:

“GrainFox has built a strong business by combining smart technology with the kind of market knowledge and personal support that really matters to agricultural clients. That makes it a natural fit for StoneX. We see a real opportunity to bring together GrainFox's digital and AI capabilities with our existing brokerage, advisory and risk management expertise, giving us more ways to help clients make informed decisions in markets that rarely stand still.”

Mark Lepp, Founder and CEO of GrainFox, said:

“For more than 20 years, we've been providing producers and commercial businesses the market insights and technology to help them make more informed, confident decisions in the grain market. Today, our platform combines AI-driven tools with market intelligence our clients rely on every day. Joining StoneX gives us the expertise and resources to take that technology further, and I'm proud of the team whose innovation and hard work made this milestone possible.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,200 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at

About GrainFox

GrainFox is a Canadian agricultural technology and grain marketing company that provides producers and agribusinesses with digital tools, market intelligence and personalized insights to support grain marketing and business decisions. Its platform combines market data, analysis and AI-powered technology with tools designed around factors including crop portfolios, cash flow, storage and risk. GrainFox, formerly FarmLink Marketing Solutions, has provided grain marketing advice and solutions to Canadian agriculture for more than 20 years.

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