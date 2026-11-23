Arch Biopartners Provides Update On Non-Brokered Private Placement
| Aaron Benson
Director of Communications
Arch Biopartners Inc.
647-428-7031
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the proposed Offering, the anticipated number and price of Common Shares to be issued, expected gross proceeds, participation by insiders, the anticipated closing date, the intended use of proceeds and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. This release also contains forward-looking statements regarding expectations of the Company's future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway, including the outcomes of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) and cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis under the heading“Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the remaining portion of the Offering will be completed on the terms announced or at all, or that the required regulatory approvals will be obtained. The words“believe”,“may”,“plan”,“will”,“estimate”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) website at .
References:Mark, Patrick B et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461 - 2482.
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