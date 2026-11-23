MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2026-11-23) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements made by Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") on 18 November 2026 regarding the issuance of shares in connection with an employee share purchase program for 2026 in the Company (the "ESPP 2026 Program").

In connection with the ESPP 2026 Program, the Company's share capital was increased with NOK 26,405.20 by the issuance of 264,052 new shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the ESPP 2026 Program has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital following the registration is NOK 21,896,652.30, divided into 218,966,523 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the Company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.