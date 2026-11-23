Trussi

Garen Armstrong Founder of Trussi AI

Photos, signed contracts, invoices, payments, and expenses sync to the same project, so the field and the office work from one record

- Garen Armstrong Founder of TrussiOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trussi, the patented Revenue Operating System for roofing contractors, today announced integrations with QuickBooks Online, CompanyCam, and DocuSign. Contractors connect their own accounts in Trussi, and photos, contracts, and financial records attach to the job they belong to.What each connection does:▪ QuickBooks Online: Invoices created in Trussi push to QuickBooks with the job reference on the memo line. You can record payments in either system and reconcile them against the same invoice. Material orders and subcontractor costs post as job-coded expenses. Customers are matched on connection, with one-way or two-way sync chosen at setup. Changes push in near real time, and a scheduled reconciliation catches edits made directly in QuickBooks.▪ CompanyCam: Two-way sync of field photos, documents, and comments between CompanyCam and Trussi projects.▪ DocuSign: Contractors can send DocuSign roofing contracts and change orders for signature from the project, prefilled with customer name, address, scope, and price from the job. Envelope status (sent, delivered, viewed, signed, declined) shows on the project, and signed documents file to the project documents tab. Nothing is written to QuickBooks until the contractor confirms the account mapping, and ambiguous customer matches go to a review queue instead of merging automatically. The QuickBooks integration supports QuickBooks Online. QuickBooks Desktop is not supported.“The first question every contractor asks us is whether Trussi works with QuickBooks,” said Garen Armstrong, founder of Trussi.“Now the photos from the roof, the signed contract, and the invoice all live on the same job, and the books match.”For contractors waiting on a roofing CRM QuickBooks integration, the connections are now available and included in the Trussi plan at $40 per user per month, with no per-connector fees. Contractors keep their own QuickBooks, CompanyCam, and DocuSign subscriptions, billed by each provider.Integration notice: QuickBooks, Intuit, CompanyCam, and DocuSign are trademarks of their respective owners. Each integration connects a contractor's own account through the provider's API. This release describes technical integrations only and does not announce a partnership with, or endorsement by, any company named.About TrussiTrussi is the patented Revenue Operating System for roofing contractors (U.S. Patent No. 12,131,277 B2). Originally built inside Shamrock Roofing & Construction, Trussi is roofing CRM software that runs pipeline management, estimating, materials ordering, payments, QuickBooks Online sync, and live reporting in one platform. Trussi is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information or to book a demo, visit trussi.

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Trussi Connects QuickBooks Online, CompanyCam, and DocuSign to the Roofing Job Record News Provided By Shae Marcus Consulting November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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