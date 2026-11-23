Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton

Sinai Residences residents

Boca Raton community ranks No. 3 in Florida and No. 19 nationwide, up from No. 9 and No. 39 a year ago

- Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai ResidencesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has been named one of America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) 2027 by Newsweek. Sinai Residences ranks No. 3 in Florida and No. 19 in the nation, making it the top-ranked CCRC in Palm Beach County.The annual rankings are developed in partnership with global data research firm Statista. Researchers examined CCRCs across the country with results based on a combination of reputation, visitor satisfaction, accreditation, and Google reviews. For its ranking, Newsweek recognized 400 communities in the 35 states with the most CCRCs.This is the fourth year Newsweek and Statista have ranked the nation's CCRCs, and Sinai Residences has climbed steadily each year. On the 2026 list, it placed No. 39 nationally and No. 9 in Florida.“We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's best continuing care retirement communities once again, and proud to keep moving up the list,” said Rachel Blumberg, president and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton.“Everything we do is rooted in a deep commitment to our residents and their well-being. This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team.”CCRCs, also known as life plan communities, offer a full spectrum of care on one campus, from independent living and wellness programs to assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. According to Newsweek, the number of CCRCs in the U.S. has doubled over the past decade to well over 2,000.The Newsweek ranking adds to a growing list of honors for Sinai Residences:· 2026 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), awarded to the Health Center for systematic growth in quality care. It builds on the Health Center's 2025 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award.· America's Best Nursing Homes 2027 from Newsweek, ranking No. 2 in Florida among small nursing homes. Sinai was also named to the 2025 list.· Gold-level Mayer-Rothschild Foundation Designation of Excellence in Person-Centered Long-Term Care from the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at the NYU Rory Meyers College ofNursing (2026). Sinai Residences was the first and only community to earn the Gold level in the program's inaugural year.· 2026 Best Senior Living from U.S. News & World Report, for both Independent Living and Continuing Care. The Health Center was also named a Best Nursing Home for 2026 in Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.· Best Nursing Homes 2025 from U.S. News & World Report, with a“High Performing” rating, its highest, in both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care, placing the Health Center in the top 5% nationally.· No. 1 on Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Aging Services list in 2025 and 2023.· Bronze Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year – Government or Non-Profit category of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, awarded to President and CEO Rachel Blumberg.· McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor, which inducted Blumberg in 2026 for her leadership and contributions to senior living.· 2023 Executive of the Year from LeadingAge Florida, awarded to President and CEO Rachel Blumberg.· 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for pioneering technology that improves resident care and operational efficiency.The full America's Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2027 list is available at .About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai's progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at .About NewsweekNewsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish. Learn more at .About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

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SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES BY NEWSWEEK News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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