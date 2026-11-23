eSUB Fusion Time gives commercial subcontractors visibility into crew activity, jobsite punch locations, and time entries that need review before payroll.

The eSUB Time mobile app lets field crews clock in and out, review recorded hours, and manage time assigned to construction projects.

eSUB Fusion Time helps office teams identify time-entry discrepancies, review and correct crew hours, and approve time for payroll and job-cost tracking.

New functionality helps commercial subcontractors capture field hours, flag discrepancies, and simplify office review and payroll preparation.

- Jonathan Sharp, CEO of eSUBSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eSUB, a provider of construction management software purpose-built for commercial subcontractors, today announced Fusion Time, a new mobile time-tracking capability within its Fusion platform. Fusion Time connects employee clock-in and clock-out activity in the field with office review, labor-cost tracking, and payroll preparation.For commercial subcontractors managing multiple crews and jobsites, collecting accurate time records can involve paper timesheets, spreadsheets, phone calls, and manual corrections. These disconnected processes create additional administrative work and make it harder to maintain visibility into labor costs.Fusion Time brings these activities together in one connected workflow.“Our goal with Fusion is to help subcontractors spend less time managing paperwork and more time managing their businesses. Fusion Time extends that approach to one of their most important resources: their people. By connecting crew hours in the field to the information the office needs, we're helping contractors gain greater visibility and control over labor costs,” said Jonathan Sharp, eSUB CEO.Mobile Time Tracking Built for the FieldUsing the eSUB Time mobile app, employees can clock in, record breaks, and clock out from their phones. The app records GPS information at clock events and supports offline time capture, with punches synchronized when connectivity returns.Recorded hours can be assigned to projects and cost codes, helping contractors connect field activity to the appropriate jobs.Better Visibility and Control in the OfficeFusion Time provides office teams with a centralized view of recorded crew hours and employee activity.The system automatically flags potential discrepancies, including missed clock-outs, unusually long shifts, and off-site punches, so reviewers can investigate issues before approving time for payroll.Authorized reviewers can also correct hours, assign project and labor coding, and maintain an audit trail of changes.Connecting Time Tracking to Payroll and Job CostsHours captured through Fusion Time flow into eSUB Fusion's existing Time Card workflow, alongside hours recorded through Daily Reports.This allows subcontractors to manage different time-entry methods through a common process that supports payroll exports, integrations, and job-cost reporting.Fusion Time also supports gradual adoption. Contractors can introduce mobile punching on selected projects or crews while continuing to use Daily Reports elsewhere.Learn More About Fusion TimeFusion Time is now available. To learn how Fusion Time helps connect field time tracking with office review and payroll preparation, visit the Fusion Time blog or schedule a demonstration.About eSUBeSUB provides construction management software designed for commercial subcontractors. eSUB recently launched Fusion, a new platform that marries two decades of experience and workflows with state-of-the-art technology that is more scalable, adaptable and easier to use than anything else in the market today. Fusion seamlessly connects field operations, project documentation, labor tracking, financial workflows, and project management so subcontractors can manage their businesses with greater visibility and control.Learn more at

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eSUB

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eSUB Fusion Time | Mobile Time Tracking for Commercial Subcontractors

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eSUB Launches Fusion Time to Simplify Crew Time Tracking, Payroll, and Job Costing for Commercial Subcontractors News Provided By eSUB Inc November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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