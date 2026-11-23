MT. VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proteus Industries Inc. highlights three product series of liquid flow meters for applications involving extreme temperatures, advanced heat-transfer fluids, and electromagnetic interference. The 8500XT, 8000XHT, and 8000EMR Series offer application-specific options for monitoring liquid flow in demanding industrial systems such as datacenter cooling, semiconductor processing, and Mil-Spec applications.“Selecting a flow meter for demanding applications requires more than matching a flow range. Engineers also need to consider fluid viscosity, sealing materials, and the operating environment. Our 8500XT, 8000XHT, and 8000EMR Series give customers distinct options to address those requirements,” said Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing for Proteus Industries.Three Series for Demanding Applications8500XT Series - Extreme-Temperature, Viscosity-Compensating Flow MetersThe 8500XT Series measures liquid flow and temperature over a fluid temperature range of −100 to 200 °C (−148 to 392 °F), depending on the selected fittings, seals, and fluid. Built-in fluid-specific viscosity compensation supports accurate measurement as fluid temperature changes. Users can select from a variety of preloaded fluid viscosity profiles or create a new profile using Proteus' FluidVisionTM Utilities software. The product series features a fully welded, leak-tight sensor, independent configurable relay alarms, and remote electronics. SAE fittings require O-rings selected for the fluid and temperature; VCR connections provide elastomer-free sealing.8000XHT Series - High-Temperature Liquid Flow MetersThe 8000XHT Series operates with fluid temperatures from −40 to 200 °C (−40 to 392 °F), with customized versions available for −60 to 160 °C (−76 to 320 °F) applications. Stainless-steel construction provides resistance to magnetic fields, electromagnetic interference, shock, and vibration. Available flow ranges span 0.95 to 60 LPM (0.25 to 16 GPM). An optional integrated Pt1000 RTD adds temperature measurement, and specialized calibration is available to account for the viscosity effects of the fluid and operating temperature. NEMA 4X / IP66 packaging supports use in wet environments. Custom OEM options are available.8000EMR Series - EMI/RFI-Resistant Flow MetersThe 8000EMR Series is designed for industrial environments with high levels of electromagnetic or radio-frequency interference. The product series has been laboratory tested at a field strength of 10 V/m up to 10 GHz. Available flow ranges span 1.9 to 227 LPM (0.5 to 60 GPM), with operating liquid temperatures from −40 to 90 °C (−40 to 194 °F). Digital signal processing, analog flow output, and a built-in low-flow alarm relay support process monitoring. Stainless-steel construction and NEMA 4X / IP66 packaging provide protection in harsh, wet environments.Tailored to the ApplicationProteus offers customization options including fittings, cables, frost protection, and specialized calibrations. The appropriate configuration depends on the selected product series, fluid, operating temperature, and installation conditions. Proteus applications specialists can help identify suitable calibration and protection measures for each application.AvailabilityThe 8500XT, 8000XHT, and 8000EMR Series are available for purchase now. Contact Proteus to confirm the configuration and lead time for your application. To select a meter, submit a Flow Product Configuration Form available at or contact... for sales assistance or... for technical support.About Proteus Industries Inc.Proteus Industries Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, California, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner, the company manufactures liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.Media ContactPhilip FraustoDirector of Sales and MarketingProteus Industries Inc.+1 650-448-3285

Philip Frausto

Proteus Industries, Inc

+1 650-448-3285

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Proteus Industries Delivers Fluid Flow Measurement Solutions for Demanding Industrial Applications News Provided By Proteus Industries, Inc November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing



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