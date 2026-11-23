Super Serum, the Lavender Self-Care Gift Set and Lavender Night Cream are all part of Belfiore Herbal's Black Friday sale, Nov. 27 to 30.

The Anti-Aging Set brings together Super Serum, Collagen + Elastin Boost, Eye Renewal Cream and Lavender Night Cream.

Rosemary Grapeseed Hair Oil, made with rosemary grown on Belfiore's organic land in Pleasant Hill.

Ashwagandha Oil, a Belfiore best seller for skin that turns red and reactive in winter.

Founder and formulator Dr. Zehra Murthy, a molecular biologist, on Belfiore's organic lavender farm in the California Bay Area.

Farm-grown skin, hair and body care formulated by a molecular biologist is 30% off sitewide and 40% off orders over $100, Nov. 27 to 30. No code needed.

- Dr. Zehra Murthy, Founder and Formulator, Belfiore HerbalBRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belfiore Herbal, a USDA Certified Organic skincare and haircare brand grown and made on a family farm in the California Bay Area, today announced its Black Friday sale. From Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, every product on belfioreherbal is 30% off, and orders over $100 get 40% off. The discount applies automatically at checkout with no code required.The sale covers the full line of skin, hair and body care, including best sellers Ashwagandha Oil, Super Serum, Lavender Night Cream and Rosemary Grapeseed Hair Oil. Belfiore's gift sets are included too: the Calming Lavender Gift Set, Acne Control Set, Anti-Aging Set, Anti-Wrinkle Set, Scalp Vitality Hair System and Skin Barrier Repair & Protection set. Shoppers who pair a best seller with a gift set can reach the $100 tier and take 40% off the whole order.Every Belfiore product is formulated by founder Dr. Zehra Murthy, a molecular biologist with 40 years of research in cell and molecular biology and genetics. The brand grows and distills its own lavender on a 4,000-plant organic farm in the Bay Area, and grows calendula, rosemary, orange and carrots on its organic land in Pleasant Hill. Products are made in small batches at Belfiore's organic facility, with vitamins drawn from whole botanicals, like vitamin A from carrots and vitamin C from oranges."Every formula starts the way my lab work did: with the fewest ingredients that do the job," said Dr. Zehra Murthy, founder and formulator of Belfiore Herbal. "This sale is the easiest time all year to try the line or give it as a gift to someone you love."Licensed beauty and wellness professionals, including estheticians, massage therapists and spa owners, have their own holiday offer. Through Belfiore's Professional Partner Program, licensed professionals get 50% off retail with no minimums on the same USDA Certified Organic line they use in treatments. Through Nov. 30, verified partners receive an extra 25% off partner pricing. The full catalog is also available for Private Label and custom formulation, with direct access to Dr. Zehra.The Black Friday sale runs Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 at belfioreherbal.About Belfiore HerbalBelfiore Herbal is a USDA Certified Organic botanical skincare and haircare brand based in the California Bay Area. Founded by molecular biologist Dr. Zehra Murthy, the brand grows many of its own ingredients, including lavender from its 4,000-plant family farm, and makes every product in small batches at its organic facility. Belfiore serves consumers, licensed beauty and wellness professionals, and brands seeking Private Label and custom formulation. Learn more at belfioreherbal.

Rohit Murthy

Belfiore Herbal

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Belfiore Herbal Opens Black Friday Sale on USDA Certified Organic Skincar News Provided By CNV Creative November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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