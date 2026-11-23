US-led and US-engineered program focuses on early threat detection, stopping attacks and keeping essential services running.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Intelligence Group announces Meridian Bastion. Its mission is direct: discover cyber threats, stop adversaries and protect essential operations.Meridian Bastion is US-led and US-engineered. It brings threat discovery, attack containment and operational protection into one development program for financial services, transportation and critical infrastructure.It works in three stages:Discovery~ Find threats early. It connects warning signs across an organization, identify adversarial activity and give defenders a clear picture of what is under attack.Containment~ Stop adversaries. Meridian Bastion gives defenders the ability to cut off adversarial access, isolate affected systems and stop attacks from spreading. Containment must account for the services and equipment that need to remain operational.Protection~ Keep essential operations running. It protects sensitive information, equipment and services, with responses matched to the demands of each operating environment. Stopping an intrusion and preserving safe operations are both central to the mission."Cyberattacks threaten the systems people depend on every day: payments, transportation, power, buildings and industrial facilities. A successful intrusion can expose sensitive information, interrupt services and put equipment and operations at risk." says Meridian Intelligence Founder Nathaniel Dorr "We have developed Meridian Bastion to confront that threat." It is essential that system securities are structured to combat the real world threats of not only today but also tomorrow."Meridian Bastion measures progress against practical results: earlier discovery, faster containment, reduced disruption and stronger protection of essential services. It is tested against realistic attacks and everyday operational activity. Those results drive deployment decisions.

Nathaniel Dorr

Meridian Intelligence Group

+1 702-808-7568

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meridian Intelligence Group Announces Defensive Cyber AI for Financial Services, Transportation and Infrastructure News Provided By Meridian Intelligence November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.