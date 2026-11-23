MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Wescon Construction, Inc., being named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner is especially meaningful because the company has spent the last 30 years serving the communities it calls home.Founded in Melbourne in 1996, Wescon is a family-owned roofing company serving homeowners, businesses, builders, and property managers throughout the Space Coast and surrounding Central Florida communities.Wescon handles roofing projects from start to finish, including replacements, repairs, and new construction for residential and commercial properties. The company works with shingle, metal, tile, and flat roofing systems, tailoring each project to the property's needs.For owner Kristen Schettino, roofing has never been just about installing a roof.“We're here to take care of people by doing roofing the right way, communicating every step, and treating every home like it's our own.”That philosophy guides every project. The team focuses on educating customers, setting clear expectations, and being upfront about potential issues, including hidden wood damage and change orders. The goal is to eliminate surprises wherever possible and make the process easier for property owners.Schettino takes a hands-on role in daily operations, emphasizing supervision, quality control, communication, and accountability. Wescon also believes strongly in standing behind its work and addressing issues when they arise.This combination of family ownership and professional management has allowed Wescon to grow while maintaining its focus on relationships and community.While its roots remain on the Space Coast, Wescon serves residential and commercial clients across Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, St. Lucie, and Polk counties.“Our reputation means everything to us. We've been part of this community since 1996, and we want people to know that when they call Wescon, they're dealing with a company that is going to communicate with them, be upfront with them, and stand behind the work we do. Being recognized for that means a lot to our entire team.”The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks another milestone in Wescon's 30-year history while reinforcing the company's longstanding direction: take care of people, do the work the right way, and continue building a company the community can trust.For more information click here!

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Wescon Construction Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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