MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Auggies Draft Room, a self-pour taproom and burger bar in the heart of downtown St. Augustine, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition celebrates businesses that have distinguished themselves through quality, service, and community support. Auggies Draft Room has built its reputation on all three, pairing a hands-on drinking experience with a menu built around one of the city's most talked-about burgers.At the center of the concept is a self-pour beer wall, where guests use their own card to pour a rotating lineup of craft beer exactly to their liking. No bartender required. The format gives visitors the freedom to try a taste of one beer and a full pour of another, paying only for what they drink. It's a setup that rewards curiosity, turning a routine order into a small adventure with every visit.Beyond the taps, Auggies Draft Room has become a gathering point in St. Augustine's busiest district, drawing both locals and visitors exploring downtown on foot. The kitchen has earned its own following, serving what many regulars consider the best burgers in the city, built to complement whatever's being poured a few feet away. That combination of self-serve convenience and a serious kitchen has shaped Auggies Draft Room into a destination rather than just a stop along Saint George Street.“We are honored to be recognized with this award,” said a representative of Auggies Draft Room.“Our goal has always been to give people a place where they can pour their own beer, dig into a great burger, and feel like part of the neighborhood. Being recognized this way means a lot to our whole team.”Looking ahead, Auggies Draft Room plans to keep building on the concept that earned it its 2026 Best of Florida Award. That means expanding its rotating beer selection while continuing to serve downtown visitors and longtime locals alike. The recognition marks a milestone for the taproom and motivation to keep pouring, grilling, and welcoming guests through its doors.For more information click here!

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Auggies Draft Room Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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