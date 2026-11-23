MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three years. Three Best of Florida honors.Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, marking the third consecutive year the Port Charlotte restaurant has received statewide recognition.For owners Vitangelo“Vito” Recchia and Theresa Recchia, the award is less about adding another title and more about recognizing the people who continue to earn it.“Three years in a row says something about consistency,” said Vito Recchia.“Theresa and I couldn't be prouder of our staff. Awards may have our restaurant's name on them, but they're earned by the people who walk through those doors every day and do the work.”Bella Napoli has been part of the Port Charlotte community since 2003. Over more than two decades, it has grown from a neighborhood pizzeria into a full-service Italian restaurant and bar while staying grounded in the principles that built it: quality, consistency, hospitality, and community.The restaurant serves multiple styles of pizza alongside traditional Italian-American dishes, pasta, seafood, desserts, and a full bar, while also providing catering, takeout, and delivery throughout the surrounding community.“We've worked hard to make Bella Napoli a staple of this community, but you don't get to call yourself a staple...the community decides that for you,” Recchia said.“Twenty-three years of support and three straight Best of Florida Awards tell us we're doing something right. They also remind us that we have to keep earning it.”That mindset has driven Bella Napoli through changing trends, a changing industry, and more than two decades in business.“We're proud of where we've been, but we're not interested in living off yesterday's reputation,” Recchia added.“The standard tomorrow has to be higher than it was today. One percent better every day.”For Vito and Theresa, the third consecutive Best of Florida recognition belongs to the staff, guests, and community that have helped shape Bella Napoli since 2003.Three years in a row is an honor. Twenty-three years of community support is the accomplishment.For more information click here!

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Bella Napoli Named Best of Florida for Third Consecutive Year News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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