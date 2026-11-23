MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Distinctive Beach Rentals, a Florida vacation rental company offering private vacation homes and condos in some of the state's most popular destinations, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition highlights the company's growing reputation among vacationers browsing coastal Florida for homes and condos to fit every need, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast.The company's portfolio includes private vacation homes and condos across dozens of coastal communities, from St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra down to Fort Myers Beach and St. Pete Beaches. Additional properties reach Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, the Daytona Beach area, Jacksonville Beach, and Ormond Beach. Rather than offering a single style of stay, Distinctive Beach Rentals curates properties suited to different kinds of trips, from quiet condos for a couple's getaway to larger homes built for family reunions. Guests can search, compare, and book directly, with the company handling every detail from booking to departure.Beyond welcoming travelers for trips of all types, Distinctive Beach Rentals also manages vacation rental and condo properties on behalf of homeowners, handling everything from guest communication to turnover so homes stay well cared for between stays. That property management side reflects a broader commitment to the coastal communities the company serves, treating each home not just as a listing but as part of a neighborhood guests return to year after year. The approach has helped build a loyal following among both repeat vacationers and property owners looking for a steady, professional partner.“'Where Coastal Comfort Meets Style' has always been more than a tagline for us; it's how we choose every property in our portfolio,” said Quinn Thompson, General Manager of Distinctive Atlantic Coast and Tom Holevas, General Manager of Distinctive Gulf Coast.“This award wouldn't be possible without our incredible local staff. Their dedication ensures our homeowners and guests receive the highest level of service, making every vacation unforgettable.”Looking ahead, Distinctive Beach Rentals plans to keep growing its portfolio of Florida coastal vacation homes and condos while continuing to invest in the property management services that support local owners. The 2026 Best of Florida Award serves as recognition of the work already underway and a marker for what the company hopes to keep building along the coast in the years ahead.For more information, click here.

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Distinctive Beach Rentals Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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