Talia Thiery, Director and Principal of NuWorldLeads, which brings Predictive Search Authority (PSA) to US personal injury law firms. When a person types "personal injury lawyer" into Google or Bing, a law firm's name appears in the search suggestions, so

NuWorldLeads opens Predictive Search Authority (PSA) to US personal injury law firms, placing a firm's name in Google and Bing suggestions while people type.

- Talia Thiery, Director and Principal of NuWorldLeadsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Personal injury law firms across the United States can now gain more new clients from people who are searching for an attorney right now. NuWorldLeads, a revenue growth automation infrastructure company with offices in New York, London and Sydney, has opened its Predictive Search Authority (PSA) solution to US personal injury law firms.Larger firms outbid smaller ones on Google Ads, so the people searching for a lawyer in their city often call the larger firm first. PSA places a firm's name in the suggestions that people see on Google and Bing while they type a search. Those suggestions appear before any ads on the results page.Each Google search term is held exclusively by one firm in each city, and the firm pays only for the verified clicks that reach its website.A recent PSA campaign for a criminal defense, personal injury and family law firm with offices across Louisiana and Mississippi delivered 1,015 website clicks in 30 days from 23 Google search terms in six cities. That was 254% of the monthly click volume that the firm ordered, and the additional clicks were included in the same fee. The figures come from the campaign report for that firm, whose name is kept confidential. Results depend on each Google search term, its search volume and the size of the city."Law firm leaders measure us by one result, which is signed clients," said Talia Thiery, Director and Principal of NuWorldLeads. "PSA puts a firm's name in front of people who are searching for an attorney while they are still typing into Google or Bing, so the named firm can be clicked first, before any advertisers' ads appear."The first step for a firm is a Predictive Search Authority (PSA) Audit, which identifies the Google search terms that are available in each of the firm's cities and locks the firm's cost per click. Firms can book a 30-minute PSA call at nuworldleads/predictive-search-authority.About NuWorldLeadsNuWorldLeads brings law firms more signed clients. The company builds revenue growth automation infrastructure that brings potential clients to a firm and makes sure that each one is answered, followed up and signed. Its solutions include the Revenue Growth Automation Plan (RGAP), Predictive Search Authority (PSA) and Revenue Automation Infrastructure Audits (RAIA). NuWorldLeads was founded by Talia Thiery, an admitted Australian lawyer with seven years of technology delivery experience.Connect with Talia Thiery on LinkedIn: linkedin/in/taliathiery

Talia Thiery

NuWorldLeads

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Personal Injury Law Firms Can Now Gain More New Clients From Google and Bing Searches, Ahead of Google Ads News Provided By NuWorldLeads November 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.