Africa Bitcoin Conference marks its 5th edition in Malawi, bringing together global Bitcoin leaders for policy dialogue, innovation, community and culture.

- Dr Nabila FashBLANTYRE, BLANTYRE, MALAWI, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) will hold its fifth edition in Blantyre, Malawi, from 2–4 December 2026, bringing together Bitcoin leaders, policymakers, developers, entrepreneurs, investors and communities from across Africa and beyond.Hosted at the Amaryllis Hotel, ABC2026 marks five editions of building a platform for Bitcoin education, policy dialogue, open-source development and innovation across the continent.This milestone edition will feature a five-day programme beginning on 1 December with the Africa Bitcoin Policy Forum, an exclusive gathering of institutional partners, government representatives, policymakers and civil society leaders to discuss Bitcoin policy and its implications for African economies.The main conference runs from 2–4 December, featuring discussions on Bitcoin adoption, regulation, financial inclusion, mining and energy, open-source technology, entrepreneurship and investment.On 4 December, the celebrations will extend into the evening with the AfroBit Concert, featuring artists across Africa, including Ice Prince, Camidoh, Zeze Kingston and Temwah.The programme will conclude on 5 December with ABC Fest, featuring a Pan-African food festival and a football match, bringing the wider community together for a celebration of African culture and sport.As ABC marks its fifth anniversary, it recognises the longstanding support of Btrust, Stone Ridge and the Human Rights Foundation (HRF). Their continued commitment has helped sustain the conference and its mission of strengthening Africa's participation in the global Bitcoin ecosystem.The fifth edition is particularly significant as it reflects the growth of a community that has brought together African and international voices, created opportunities for collaboration and helped advance conversations about Bitcoin's role in the continent's future.Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr. Nabila Fash, Executive Director of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, said:“Five editions represent more than the growth of an event. They represent the people, partnerships and communities that have believed in this vision and helped build it. We are proud to bring this milestone edition to Malawi, creating new opportunities for engagement while continuing to amplify Africa's voice in the global Bitcoin conversation.”ABC2026 is expected to welcome participants from across the world to Blantyre for five days of conference and community engagement, with the Africa Bitcoin Policy Forum opening the programme on 1 December.For more information on tickets and event updates, please visit:Whether you are a developer, investor, entrepreneur, activist, student, or simply passionate about Africa's future, ABC invites you to discover how Bitcoin is transforming the continent, and why your ideas, capital, and voice are vital to this revolution.About the Africa Bitcoin ConferenceThe Africa Bitcoin Conference is a pan-African platform advancing Bitcoin education, adoption, policy engagement and innovation. It brings together builders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors and communities to explore Bitcoin's opportunities and challenges across Africa.

Dr. Nabila Fash

Diamante Global Ventures Ltd

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Africa Bitcoin Conference Celebrates Fifth Edition in Malawi, Bringing Global Bitcoin Community to Blantyre News Provided By Diamante Global Ventures Ltd November 23, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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