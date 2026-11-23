Farmonaut Mining Pro logo.

Farmonaut Mining Pro scans exploration licences from orbit and flags the zones most likely to hold minerals, so field teams know where to look first.

Farmonaut Mining Pro maps likely mineral zones from satellite data and scores each one by estimated grade, size and value, so teams know which targets to check first

From orbit to drill plan: Farmonaut Mining Pro turns one satellite scan into target zones, a 3D model and suggested drill holes.

Farmonaut Mining Pro builds a 3D model of each target and suggests where to drill, so teams can plan before they commit to a drilling programme.

Farmonaut's AI mining software has analyzed 443,538 acres in 40+ countries, using satellite data to identify promising gold targets before costly fieldwork.

- Ankur OmarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Farmonaut Inc., the US-based satellite mineral exploration company, is changing how mining companies search for gold by combining artificial intelligence, satellite imagery and geological modeling to identify promising exploration targets before expensive ground surveys and drilling begin.Through Farmonaut Mining Pro, the company has analyzed 443,538 acres across more than 40 countries, helping mining businesses, exploration license owners, geologists and investors identify potential gold deposits and other mineralization targets using satellite-derived geological evidence.Mineral exploration companies, license owners and mining consultants can explore Mining Pro, or request a project quote atThe platform analyzes multiple satellite datasets to identify geological structures, mineral alteration patterns and other indicators associated with potential gold mineralization. Instead of beginning exploration with extensive field surveys across an entire license, companies can prioritize areas showing stronger geological evidence.According to Farmonaut's client follow-up data, 90% of ranked targets subsequently tested by clients were supported by ground or drilling evidence. The figure applies to tested targets for which follow-up results were reported, rather than every anomaly identified by the platform.Mining Pro combines AI mineral exploration, satellite prospectivity mapping, remote sensing for mineral exploration, 3D geological modeling and mine planning software in one platform. Every target shows the evidence behind its score, allowing geologists to examine potential drill locations and export results to Leapfrog, Vulcan, Surpac and Datamine.How Satellite AI Is Changing the Search for GoldAn airborne geophysical survey, whether an aeromagnetic survey or electromagnetic survey, can provide valuable information about a mining license. Ground sampling and exploration drilling are still needed to confirm mineralization. But these methods can be expensive ways to begin investigating a large concession when there is little evidence about where to focus.Mining Pro System helps with that first decision. It screens the license using satellite observations and regional geological data, then ranks the areas where several indicators point to potential mineralization.A geologist can see which zones show hydrothermal alteration, where fault systems intersect and whether magnetic or thermal observations support the same interpretation. Areas with stronger supporting evidence move up the priority list, while weaker zones can be investigated later.For gold exploration companies working across large or remote concessions, this can mean fewer unnecessary field visits and a more focused initial exploration program.The aim is not to eliminate fieldwork. It is to give exploration teams a better starting point before committing money to ground surveys, trenching and drilling.Gold Exploration Results Across Multiple CountriesFarmonaut has applied its satellite mineral detection technology to projects across Africa, South America and other mineral-rich regions. Results from client licenses illustrate how the technology can narrow exploration areas and support decisions about where to investigate next.Zimbabwe, Gold Exploration: On a 366-acre greenstone-belt portfolio, Farmonaut's analysis deprioritized 83.7% of the ground before fieldwork and narrowed the remaining area to seven exploration zones. The results gave the license holder a smaller set of locations to investigate rather than treating the entire concession as equally prospective.Ghana, Gold Exploration: Nine mining licenses covering 533.65 square kilometers were screened in a single engagement. Satellite-based prospectivity mapping allowed the exploration team to compare geological indicators across all nine licenses without starting with separate field mobilizations for each concession.Peru, Gold Exploration: In remote Andean terrain, satellite targeting identified an exploration area associated with a reported gold result of 3.2 grams per tonne. The reported grade is distinct from the satellite interpretation, which identifies prospective geological zones rather than directly measuring gold content.Nigeria, Lithium and Gold Exploration: On a 300-hectare license, the license holder reported saving more than six months and up to $25,000 in early-stage exploration costs. The satellite assessment helped narrow the areas requiring further investigation.Across its engagements, Farmonaut has analyzed 443,538 acres in more than 40 countries for 25 minerals, including gold, copper, lithium and uranium.The company reports that 90% of ranked targets tested by clients and included in its follow-up data were supported by subsequent ground or drilling evidence. Such confirmation does not necessarily establish the presence of an economically recoverable mineral deposit.Five Types of Satellite Evidence Behind Each Exploration TargetGold mineralization often occurs in geological environments shaped by faults, fractures, hydrothermal fluids and intrusive activity. These processes can leave alteration patterns and structural features that satellite observations and regional geophysical datasets can help identify.Mining Pro evaluates five types of evidence, looking for areas where independent measurements support the same geological interpretation.Optical and Multispectral Analysis: Multispectral and shortwave-infrared imagery helps map hydrothermal alteration, iron-oxide gossans and vegetation stress. These indicators can help geologists identify areas where mineralizing processes may have affected surface rocks.Thermal Analysis: Thermal anomalies and emissivity patterns provide additional information about geological variations, including certain intrusive or epithermal environments and silica-rich formations.Radar Analysis: Synthetic aperture radar helps map lineaments, fractures and fault networks. These structures matter because faults and fractures can provide pathways for mineral-bearing fluids.Magnetic Analysis: Regional magnetic data can help identify subsurface structures and possible buried intrusions associated with mineralizing systems.Terrain Analysis: Elevation, slope and drainage information helps teams assess the physical setting of each target and identify practical constraints that could affect field investigation.Mining Pro draws on datasets from Sentinel-2, Landsat 8/9, ASTER, Sentinel-1, ALOS PALSAR, MODIS, Copernicus GLO-30, GEDI and EMAG2, among others.The platform combines these observations into prospectivity scores. A target supported by multiple independent indicators generally receives a higher ranking than one based on an isolated signal.Users can inspect the evidence behind each score rather than relying on a single unexplained AI-generated result.Nine Tools Connect Satellite Gold Targets to Drill PlanningFinding an interesting anomaly is one part of mineral exploration. The next challenge is deciding whether it deserves fieldwork, how to investigate it and how the results will fit into an existing geological model.Mining Pro connects these steps through nine integrated tools that work from the same detection analysis. A zone identified on the satellite map can be examined in the 3D model, compared with other targets and carried into a conceptual drill plan.2D Map: Displays ranked anomaly zones over satellite imagery. The "Why Detected?" panel explains the geological and geophysical evidence contributing to each zone's ranking.Raster Inspector: Allows users to examine individual pixels in the prospectivity, estimated-grade and signal-strength layers. This helps geologists investigate whether an anomaly reflects a consistent pattern or isolated noise.3D Viewer: Shows terrain, modeled depth, estimated grade, drill-target vectors and an economic heat map, giving teams a three-dimensional view of the identified zones.Zone Table: Lists identified anomalies with estimated grade, modeled contained metal, confidence, false-positive risk and drilling priority. Teams can compare targets without manually assembling information from separate maps and datasets.Block Model: Organizes modeled geological information into a regularized 3D grid using A, B and C confidence classes. These classes indicate the strength of satellite-derived evidence rather than formally classified mineral resources.Drillholes Tool: Provides a database for drillhole collars, surveys, assays and lithology, along with strip logs and geological cross sections. Teams can use it to develop and review preliminary drilling layouts.Mine Plan: Builds conceptual floating-cone pit shells, grade-tonnage curves, bench tonnage estimates and life-of-mine schedules using modeled inputs.Economics: Provides preliminary recoverable-value estimates by zone, break-even price calculations and P10/P50/P90 scenarios to help compare potential exploration opportunities.Export: Produces DXF, OMF and Surpac STR/DTM files in real-world UTM coordinates, alongside a comprehensive PDF report. Results can be used in 3D geological modeling software such as Leapfrog, Vulcan, Surpac and Datamine.The connection between these tools is important. A geologist reviewing a high-priority zone can examine the satellite evidence, inspect its modeled geometry, consider a preliminary drillhole layout and export the information into the software already used by the exploration team.The block models, grade estimates, pit shells and economic calculations are preliminary outputs. They are intended to help plan further investigation and do not replace drilling, sampling or the engineering studies required for mine development.Built for Early-Stage Exploration, Before Resource EstimationMining Pro is designed for the stage when a company needs to identify and prioritize promising ground but does not yet have sufficient drilling information to establish a Mineral Resource.Its A, B and C confidence classes describe the strength of satellite-derived evidence. They are not equivalent to Inferred, Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource classifications under JORC, NI 43-101 or SAMREC.A typical exploration sequence begins with reviewing the highest-priority targets, followed by geological mapping and field checks. Where the evidence warrants it, teams can proceed with trenching, ground geophysics and exploration drilling.Once drilling produces verified geological information, the exploration team can incorporate those measurements into its resource modeling workflow. Farmonaut's satellite-derived targets can remain as reference layers alongside the new field data.This separation matters because a satellite anomaly, even one supported by several geological indicators, is not proof of a mineral deposit.A More Evidence-Driven Approach to Gold Discovery"A geologist won't send a crew on a score they can't take apart," said Ankur Omar, CEO of Farmonaut. "Mining Pro shows why each zone ranks where it does, then hands the team a drillhole layout and files that open in the software they already use. Where the first hole goes is still the geologist's call, but now it starts from evidence across the whole license."For exploration teams, the practical change is in how the first field program is planned.A mining company evaluating a large gold concession may have dozens of geological structures worth investigating. Sending crews to examine every location can consume months of work before the company has enough information to narrow its focus.With satellite-based mineral exploration, the company can begin by comparing geological indicators across the entire license. The highest-ranked zones become candidates for field verification, while areas with weaker evidence can be assigned lower priority.The same analysis can also help mining consultants explain why particular locations have been selected for investigation. Instead of delivering a map of unexplained anomalies, they can show the supporting data, confidence levels and relative priorities.Mining Pro brings that analysis together with conceptual drilling and mine planning tools, allowing exploration teams to work from the initial satellite review through the early planning stage without repeatedly rebuilding the same target information.Who Uses Farmonaut Mining Pro?Mining License and Claim Owners: License holders use Mining Pro to screen concessions, compare exploration potential across multiple properties and decide where the next exploration budget should go.Gold and Copper Exploration Companies: Exploration teams use satellite prospectivity mapping to identify priority zones, examine geological structures and narrow the locations requiring ground investigation.Mining Consultants and Geological Consulting Firms: Consultants use the platform to prepare preliminary geological assessments, evaluate prospective zones and support first-pass drill programs. Results can be transferred into existing 3D geological modeling software for further analysis.Mining Investors: Investors reviewing early-stage exploration assets can use satellite-derived assessments as an additional source of geological information. The platform shows the evidence behind target rankings, although its results are not substitutes for independently verified resource estimates or technical due diligence.Exploration Teams in Remote Regions: Companies operating in areas with limited road access, difficult terrain or high field mobilization costs can screen large concessions remotely before deciding where to deploy survey teams.Mining Pro also allows teams to revisit their exploration analysis as new observations or geological information become available, supporting comparisons between earlier and updated target assessments.Free Training Course and Getting StartedFarmonaut offers a free four-hour, ten-minute video course covering Mining Pro's tools and workflows across 16 chapters.The course begins with the geological indicators satellites can detect around potential gold systems. It then covers satellite data interpretation, prospectivity mapping, 3D geological modeling, drill-target evaluation, conceptual mine planning and exporting results into geological software.Exploration companies interested in analyzing their own concessions can submit the license boundary, country and target minerals through Farmonaut's mining quote form.Farmonaut aims to respond within one working day with the proposed scope, price and delivery timeline.Teams that prefer a completed technical document rather than working directly with the software can order a satellite mineral detection report.More information about Farmonaut Mining Pro, its training course and mineral exploration services is available atImportant Technical and Regulatory NoticeFarmonaut Mining Pro produces satellite-derived exploration targets and preliminary geological interpretations. Its outputs do not constitute Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves under JORC, NI 43-101, SAMREC or comparable mineral reporting standards.Satellite-derived estimates of grade, depth, tonnage, contained metal and economic potential are preliminary modeling outputs. They should not be interpreted as independently verified mineral quantities, established gold grades or commercially recoverable deposits.Block models, drillhole layouts, pit shells and mine plans generated by the platform are conceptual and require appropriate technical validation.All identified exploration targets require suitable ground investigation and, where necessary, drilling, sampling and laboratory analysis. Mineral resource and reserve declarations must be supported by sufficient geological evidence and assessments conducted by appropriately qualified Competent Persons or Qualified Persons.About FarmonautFarmonaut Inc. is a US-based satellite data analytics company founded in 2018. The company develops AI-powered technologies for mineral exploration, geological intelligence and satellite-based monitoring.Through Farmonaut Mining Pro and its satellite mineral detection reports, Farmonaut helps mining companies, geologists, exploration license owners and investors identify and prioritize potential mineralization zones using satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and geological modeling.Farmonaut has analyzed 443,538 acres across more than 40 countries, supporting exploration for 25 minerals, including gold, copper, lithium and uranium.For more information, visit

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Farmonaut Mining Pro Changes How Gold Is Found in 40+ Countries News Provided By Farmonaut Inc. November 23, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry, Technology



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