MUFG and Tamara sign SAR 749 Million Consumer Finance Portfolio Securitisation
(MENAFN- petra-ltd) Riyadh, 23 November 2026 – MUFG and Tamara, Saudi Arabia's leading fintech platform, have announced signing a landmark SAR 749 million consumer loans securitisation facility. Today’s announcement shows a commitment by MUFG and Tamara to establish a long-term relationship and contribute to the continued development of Saudi Arabia's structured finance market.
The facility, which has been successfully executed, establishes MUFG as the first international bank to provide Tamara with SAR-denominated funding through a securitisation structure demonstrating MUFG’s ability to combine global securitisation expertise with local market execution and Shariah-compliant financing capabilities.
Tamara is the region’s leading fintech platform, providing flexible financial solutions to millions of customers while partnering with thousands of merchants in the GCC. The new facility will accelerate the company’s strategic objectives as it continues to scale its operations and expand its portfolio of services across the region.
The transaction reflects the development of Saudi Arabia's financial sector as policymakers continue to strengthen the role of the non-bank financial institution segment as a key channel to enhance access to finance for consumers and SMEs. Recent legal and regulatory developments have strengthened the foundations for securitisation as an increasingly important funding tool for the financial sector.
The deal represents a key milestone in MUFG’s regional securitisation strategy and reflects its ambition to play an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia's asset-backed financing market. For Tamara, the transaction reinforces its market leadership and highlights its pivotal role in advancing the region's fintech landscape and broadening consumer access to innovative financial solutions.
Fumitaka Nakahama, Group Head Global Corporate & Investment Banking, MUFG and Deputy President, MUFG Bank said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Tamara to help their future development. This signing further underlines our global commitment to building long-term client relationships and shows how MUFG can mobilise its global expertise to support our clients and their business needs.”
Rónán Donovan, Global Head of Treasury at Tamara, said: “Securing this facility with MUFG marks an important milestone for Tamara, demonstrating growing international confidence in our business model and the opportunities within Saudi Arabia's financial sector. This partnership strengthens our ability to expand our consumer finance offering and supports our long-term growth ambitions.”
The facility, which has been successfully executed, establishes MUFG as the first international bank to provide Tamara with SAR-denominated funding through a securitisation structure demonstrating MUFG’s ability to combine global securitisation expertise with local market execution and Shariah-compliant financing capabilities.
Tamara is the region’s leading fintech platform, providing flexible financial solutions to millions of customers while partnering with thousands of merchants in the GCC. The new facility will accelerate the company’s strategic objectives as it continues to scale its operations and expand its portfolio of services across the region.
The transaction reflects the development of Saudi Arabia's financial sector as policymakers continue to strengthen the role of the non-bank financial institution segment as a key channel to enhance access to finance for consumers and SMEs. Recent legal and regulatory developments have strengthened the foundations for securitisation as an increasingly important funding tool for the financial sector.
The deal represents a key milestone in MUFG’s regional securitisation strategy and reflects its ambition to play an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia's asset-backed financing market. For Tamara, the transaction reinforces its market leadership and highlights its pivotal role in advancing the region's fintech landscape and broadening consumer access to innovative financial solutions.
Fumitaka Nakahama, Group Head Global Corporate & Investment Banking, MUFG and Deputy President, MUFG Bank said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Tamara to help their future development. This signing further underlines our global commitment to building long-term client relationships and shows how MUFG can mobilise its global expertise to support our clients and their business needs.”
Rónán Donovan, Global Head of Treasury at Tamara, said: “Securing this facility with MUFG marks an important milestone for Tamara, demonstrating growing international confidence in our business model and the opportunities within Saudi Arabia's financial sector. This partnership strengthens our ability to expand our consumer finance offering and supports our long-term growth ambitions.”
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