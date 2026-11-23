Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR) to Stop Machine-Speed Attacks Across IoT, OT, and Wi-Fi Networks

Following Google Threat Intelligence Group's warning that“the era of autonomous attacks has arrived,” GuardDog AI delivers ATDR!

- John Ehmann, Chief Partner OfficerNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GuardDog AI, Inc., today announced the launch of Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR). Powered by the GuardDog Complete platform, ATDR installs in minutes to continuously learn network behavior, detect threats in milliseconds, and contain attacks in under 10 seconds across Internet of Things (IoT), Operational Technology (OT), Power over Ethernet (PoE), and Wi-Fi environments.The launch follows the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) AI Threat Tracker for Q4 2026, published November 16. Announcing the findings, Google warned that“the era of autonomous attacks has arrived.” As highlighted in Google's findings, adversaries are now using autonomous Large Language Model (LLM) frameworks to continuously scan software updates, reverse-engineer patches, and build exploits without human involvement. GTIG chief analyst John Hultquist said that instead of relying on manual effort to keep up, defenders“will have to embrace agentic defense.”An AI agent can look legitimate. It logs in with stolen credentials and passes every identity check. Its behavior gives it away: it reaches for systems it has never touched and talks to devices it has no reason to talk to. Google's report notes that unrestricted autonomous execution“generates forensic traffic” and leaves behind“distinct code-level traces.” That behavior between systems is where ATDR catches them.Proven in a Real-Time Attack: The technology behind ATDR was already protecting a national, cloud-based wealth management services platform when a cyberattack hit the firm's New York City headquarters and forced a nationwide shutdown lasting several days. The firm's Utah branch had deployed GuardDog AI in 2021 to monitor and contain threats across the branch and its remote employees. During the response, the compliance team found that the Utah branch and its remote staff were the only part of the company left unaffected. Asked how the branch had avoided the attack, the branch owner said:“Because I have a GuardDog.” That protection came from the same behavior-based detection and automatic containment GuardDog AI now delivers as ATDR: watching how every device on the branch network behaves and isolating anything that starts acting like an attacker.While industry leaders are rapidly advancing exposure management and automated patching to secure the front door, GuardDog AI focuses on the critical post-exploit problem: stopping the attacker that is already inside."Autonomous attacks need autonomous response," said John Ehmann, Chief Partner Officer at GuardDog AI. "Google's research makes clear that defending against machine-speed threats at human speed is no longer feasible. While major platforms focus on finding and patching flaws before exploitation, GuardDog AI addresses what happens after a threat gets past the perimeter. We learn your network automatically, detect anomalies in milliseconds, and contain compromised hosts in under 10 seconds, all without agents and without collecting or storing customer data."Securing the Unmanageable: IoT, OT, and Wi-FiTraditional endpoint security tools rely on software agents that cannot be installed on industrial controllers, medical devices, smart sensors, or wireless infrastructure.GuardDog Complete closes these blind spots through patented, agentless DCX technology:.Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR): Continuously learns normal network behavior and detects attacks in milliseconds, then automatically contains compromised hosts in under 10 seconds to stop east-west lateral movement..Agentless, Installs in Minutes: Deploys rapidly across complex environments without agents, software conflicts, or operational disruption..Coverage for Unmanaged Devices: Protects unmanaged IoT, OT, PoE, and Wi-Fi environments alongside hybrid cloud and container workloads (including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift, and AWS) without requiring endpoint cooperation..Zero Data Collection & Sovereign Privacy: Operates data-agnostic, collecting and storing no customer data, supporting strict privacy, compliance, and data sovereignty mandates for public sector, healthcare, and critical infrastructure organizations..Complementary Architecture: Works alongside existing investments in cloud security, patching tools, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms to lock down the network space between endpoints.Availability GuardDog Complete is available now through AWS Marketplace and the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog. Public sector organizations can buy through Carahsoft."Security teams are overwhelmed by alert fatigue and collapsing patch windows," added Ehmann. "With GuardDog Complete and ATDR, organizations install in minutes and gain always-on protection that sharply reduces manual triage, with no analyst needed for first response."For more information on GuardDog Complete, Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR), or to schedule a proof-of-value assessment, visit or email....About GuardDog AI, Inc.GuardDog AI, Inc. is an innovative cybersecurity company behind Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR), an agentless approach to network detection and response (NDR). Purpose-built for distributed, containerized, and unmanaged environments, GuardDog AI's agentless platform installs in minutes to learn network behavior, detect threats in milliseconds, and contain attacks in under 10 seconds across cloud, on-premises, edge, IoT, OT, and Wi-Fi networks, without endpoint agents and with no analyst needed for first response.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, performance capabilities, market adoption, and commercial availability of GuardDog Complete and Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR), as well as industry trends related to autonomous cyber threats. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which GuardDog AI, Inc. operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including rapid technological change, evolving cybersecurity threats, competitive pressures, customer adoption cycles, and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. GuardDog AI, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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GuardDog AI Launches Autonomous Threat Detection and Response (ATDR) to Stop Machine-Speed Attacks Across Networks News Provided By GuardDog AI, Inc November 23, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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