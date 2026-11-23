US and Singapore patients weigh discomfort against outcome, clinic says, as Korea logs record patient numbers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea treated a record 2.01 million international patients in 2025, a 71.9 percent jump from the previous year and the highest total since the government began tracking the figure in 2009, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Dermatology accounted for 62.9 percent of those visits, or roughly 1.31 million patients, and grew faster than any other specialty at 86.2 percent.The United States ranked among the top five source countries, behind China, Japan and Taiwan.Clinics absorbing that demand describe a selection pattern that has less to do with technology than with tolerance."Patients don't come here asking for a specific device," said Dr. Park Tae-oh, director of Relieve Clinic Seoul, a dermatology practice in the Apgujeong district of Gangnam. "They come because they don't want a painful procedure. Once you frame the options that way, most of them pick the one that hurts less."Park said the pattern is sharper among patients flying in. Most of his international patients come from the United States, followed by Singapore and other English-speaking markets, and many arrive with a fixed window in Seoul and a low appetite for downtime.The pitch he makes to them is a trade-off. "If avoiding pain is why you came, this is the better fit," he said. "It does not hurt much, and the result still holds up. That is the part people are weighing."The device his clinic reaches for most often in those cases is XERF, a monopolar radiofrequency platform made by Cynosure Lutronic and released in Korea in May 2024. It runs at two frequencies, offers three depth settings, and is performed without anesthesia.Medical Aesthetic Korea, a Korean trade publication covering the aesthetic medicine industry, reported in February that Park's clinic logged the highest short-term usage and the highest monthly usage of the device among Korean clinics during 2025. The clinic brought in the platform when it opened in 2024.Park told the publication the growth was partly structural. The practice had built a low-pain approach into its positioning from the start, which drew patients who were already wary of needles and heat. Usage climbed again when other physicians at the clinic began working with the device, moving it past one doctor's preference.Awareness among overseas patients is another matter."It still takes explaining," Park said. "Nobody is flying to Korea for this particular machine. They arrive with a preference about pain, and the choice follows from there. That will change as more people go through it."Domestic patients have settled into repeat cycles of roughly six months to a year, according to the clinic, and those who first came in early 2025 have started returning.The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade estimates international patients and their companions spent about 12.5 trillion won, or roughly $8.4 billion, in Korea last year. Dermatology's share of that traffic has drawn scrutiny over consultation standards, and clinics vary widely in how much assessment precedes a procedure.Outcomes from radiofrequency treatment vary between individuals, and suitability is determined during consultation with a physician.ABOUT RELIEVE CLINIC SEOULRelieve Clinic Seoul is a dermatology and aesthetic medical clinic in the Apgujeong district of Gangnam, Seoul. The clinic provides non-surgical treatment including radiofrequency and ultrasound lifting, injectables and skin boosters, and serves both domestic and international patients. English-language consultation is available.

Jeong Seung Hwa

relieveclinicseoul

+82 10-3901-3815

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Seoul Clinic: Overseas Patients Choose XERF on Pain and Results News Provided By Contentslab Korea November 23, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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