Christian Mother and Son Angela and Christopher Dellutri Relaunch Faith Real Apparel With a New Website

Angela and Christopher's family brand offers Scripture-inspired apparel, jewelry, and gifts, and donates $1.00 from every product sold to Samaritan's Purse

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Real Apparel, a Christian apparel and gift brand founded by mother and son Angela and Christopher Dellutri, today announced its relaunch with an updated website at faithrealapparel. The new site brings the brand's full collection of Scripture-inspired apparel, jewelry, and gifts together under one simple message: Faith isn't just worn. It's real. It's lived.

Faith Real Apparel began in the middle of struggles the family never saw coming. What started as a small idea during a hard season grew into a mission to encourage others through every season of life.

"We started Faith Real when life was hard and God was the only thing holding us together. Every shirt, necklace, and mug we make is a small way of saying what He did for us. If one of our pieces helps someone feel seen or reminds them they are not alone, then it has done its job," said Angela, co-founder of Faith Real Apparel.

Faith you can wear, made to last

Every Faith Real Apparel design is created with intention and rooted in God's Word. The collection includes tees, long sleeves, polos, and waffle knits; hoodies and vests; caps; necklaces and bracelets; and gifts such as candles, journals, mugs and tumblers, ornaments, and tote bags. Each piece is made with premium fabrics and quality materials designed to last.

The products are designed to let customers share their faith without saying a word. A verse on a hoodie or a bracelet on a wrist can start a conversation, encourage someone who needs hope, and help the wearer stay connected to God's truth throughout the day.

"Our mission is to inspire believers to live their faith boldly through Scripture-inspired apparel that encourages, strengthens, and points others to Jesus Christ," the founders said. "Every design is created with intention, rooted in God's Word, and serves as a reminder that our faith should be visible not only in what we wear, but in how we live."

Every purchase gives back

Faith Real Apparel's mission reaches beyond its own customers. For every product sold, the company donates $1.00 to Samaritan's Purse, the international Christian relief organization that stands ready to help people in disasters in Jesus' name.

"We wanted every order to do more than ship a product. Giving to Samaritan's Purse means that when someone buys a shirt or a gift from us, they are also helping families who have lost everything. That is what living your faith looks like to us," said Christopher, co-founder of Faith Real Apparel.

Worship beyond the website

The brand's ministry also extends to music. The Faith Real Apparel YouTube channel features Angela's original worship songs alongside the brand's content, offering followers another way to stay encouraged and connected.

Availability

The full Faith Real Apparel collection is available now at faithrealapparel. Gift cards are also available. Customers can follow the brand on Instagram at @faithrealapparel and subscribe on YouTube at @FaithRealApparel.

About Faith Real Apparel

Faith Real Apparel is a family-owned Christian apparel and gift brand founded by mother and son Angela and Christopher Dellutri. The company creates Scripture-inspired apparel, jewelry, and gifts made with premium fabrics and quality materials, designed to start conversations, encourage hope, and keep believers connected to God's truth. For every product sold, Faith Real Apparel donates $1.00 to Samaritan's Purse. Learn more at faithrealapparel.



Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

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Christian Mother and Son Relaunch Faith Real Apparel With a New Website News Provided By Gulf Coast Brands LLC November 23, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Retail



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