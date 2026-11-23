South Korea Hit by AI Cheating Crisis as Minister Resigns
(MENAFN) South Korea’s education minister has stepped down following a major cheating scandal involving artificial intelligence that prompted emergency security measures and widespread disruption surrounding the country’s high-stakes university entrance examination.
The controversy began when the highest-scoring candidate in a national tax accountancy examination confessed to using a concealed miniature camera to capture test questions, generative AI to generate answers, and a smartphone to access the results. The candidate correctly answered 159 out of 160 questions, achieving an extraordinary score of 397.5 out of 400.
The revelation sparked serious questions about weaknesses in examination security and the authorities’ preparedness to prevent technology-assisted cheating, particularly with South Korea’s pivotal university entrance test only days away.
“As the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin wrote in a statement posted on X on Sunday.
In response, officials rushed to tighten examination security, introducing a series of restrictions shortly before the test. Measures included suspending public Wi-Fi services around examination venues and assigning thousands of additional supervisors. Candidates were told to bring pencils only and wear clothes without buttons or cover them with stickers to eliminate potential hiding places for miniature cameras.
Authorities also issued nationwide emergency phone alerts programmed to ring at maximum volume, even when devices were set to silent. The alerts were intended to expose candidates who had failed to hand over their mobile phones before entering examination rooms.
The government additionally announced financial rewards starting at $75,000 for individuals providing information about cheating, while offering reduced penalties to those who identified their accomplices. Anyone caught violating examination rules could be prohibited from sitting the test for up to 10 years.
Following the examination, the Education Ministry disclosed that officials had identified 111 suspected violations involving electronic devices. Of those cases, 49 were uncovered through the emergency phone alerts.
However, the abrupt introduction of new restrictions generated uncertainty among students and teachers, who said repeated changes to examination procedures intensified the pressure surrounding an already demanding test. Teachers’ unions also questioned why the authorities had not acted sooner.
“Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation,” Choi said in his resignation statement. The presidential office confirmed that President Lee Jae Myung had accepted the minister’s departure.
South Korea’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is widely regarded as a decisive milestone, with results carrying significant consequences for university admission and future employment opportunities. Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that graduates of the country's most prestigious universities earn nearly 25% more than those from lower-ranked institutions when entering the labor market.
The country implements extensive nationwide arrangements to minimize disruptions during the examination. These include temporarily grounding flights during the English listening test, postponing stock market trading and office opening hours, and modifying public transportation schedules to ensure candidates arrive at examination centers on time.
More than 550,000 students sat this year's examination on Thursday across 1,312 testing locations nationwide.
The controversy began when the highest-scoring candidate in a national tax accountancy examination confessed to using a concealed miniature camera to capture test questions, generative AI to generate answers, and a smartphone to access the results. The candidate correctly answered 159 out of 160 questions, achieving an extraordinary score of 397.5 out of 400.
The revelation sparked serious questions about weaknesses in examination security and the authorities’ preparedness to prevent technology-assisted cheating, particularly with South Korea’s pivotal university entrance test only days away.
“As the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin wrote in a statement posted on X on Sunday.
In response, officials rushed to tighten examination security, introducing a series of restrictions shortly before the test. Measures included suspending public Wi-Fi services around examination venues and assigning thousands of additional supervisors. Candidates were told to bring pencils only and wear clothes without buttons or cover them with stickers to eliminate potential hiding places for miniature cameras.
Authorities also issued nationwide emergency phone alerts programmed to ring at maximum volume, even when devices were set to silent. The alerts were intended to expose candidates who had failed to hand over their mobile phones before entering examination rooms.
The government additionally announced financial rewards starting at $75,000 for individuals providing information about cheating, while offering reduced penalties to those who identified their accomplices. Anyone caught violating examination rules could be prohibited from sitting the test for up to 10 years.
Following the examination, the Education Ministry disclosed that officials had identified 111 suspected violations involving electronic devices. Of those cases, 49 were uncovered through the emergency phone alerts.
However, the abrupt introduction of new restrictions generated uncertainty among students and teachers, who said repeated changes to examination procedures intensified the pressure surrounding an already demanding test. Teachers’ unions also questioned why the authorities had not acted sooner.
“Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation,” Choi said in his resignation statement. The presidential office confirmed that President Lee Jae Myung had accepted the minister’s departure.
South Korea’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is widely regarded as a decisive milestone, with results carrying significant consequences for university admission and future employment opportunities. Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that graduates of the country's most prestigious universities earn nearly 25% more than those from lower-ranked institutions when entering the labor market.
The country implements extensive nationwide arrangements to minimize disruptions during the examination. These include temporarily grounding flights during the English listening test, postponing stock market trading and office opening hours, and modifying public transportation schedules to ensure candidates arrive at examination centers on time.
More than 550,000 students sat this year's examination on Thursday across 1,312 testing locations nationwide.
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