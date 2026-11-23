MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the showrunner on the upcoming streaming series 'O Saathi Re', has shared that he came up with the storyline for the series while on his way back to his office from a meeting.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series. 'O Saathi Re' stars Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal.

Talking about the germ of the series, Imtiaz Ali told IANS,“It's an interesting conception for 'O Saathi Re'. We had a meeting at the Netflix office, believe it or not and Monica Shergill, VP content at Netflix, at that time informed me that there is some particular show somewhere in the world, perhaps in Japan, which is based on a song, it is derived from the song”.

He further mentioned,“I was toying with the idea of doing something with 'O Saathi Re' because I liked that song 'O Saathi Re Tere Bina Bhi Kya jeena', a lot and then on the car ride back to the office, I was just thinking about that song and that feeling in the contemporary world that I am living in, by the time we reached the office, I had this story idea in my mind, which is inspired from 'O Saathi Re', the song”.

“First, I wrote it and the writing took its own time, because it takes a lot of time to write, especially for digital series and there were a lot of jamming sessions with other co-writers and finally we decided that Arif (his brother) should direct it”, he added.

Meanwhile, 'O Saathi Re' is set to drop on December 4, 2026 on Netflix.