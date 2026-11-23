MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) The swearing-in of eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council has reignited a political controversy, with Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav questioning the validity of the membership of two Independent candidates on Monday.

Tejashwi raised objections to the induction of Banshidhar Brajwasi, elected from the Tirhut Graduates' constituency, and Dr Rahul Raj, who won the Saran Teachers' constituency.

He said their membership was not in accordance with the prescribed rules and that he would once again approach the Chairman of the Legislative Council over the matter.

The RJD leader warned that if his objections were not addressed, he would move the High Court.

He maintained that the membership of the two legislators should be annulled under the applicable laws and rules.

However, he congratulated the other newly elected members who took the oath on Monday.

The controversy is not new. Both Brajwasi and Rahul Raj contested and won their respective seats as Independent candidates.

Tejashwi had previously submitted an objection to the Legislative Council Chairman regarding their membership.

Following Monday's oath-taking ceremony, he indicated that he would pursue the matter again and was prepared to seek legal intervention.

RJD leaders had earlier alleged that Banshidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, after winning their respective seats from the Tirhut Graduates' and Saran Teachers' constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council, joined the BJP.

The RJD and Jan Suraaj Party also submitted photographs, videos, and statements of the two MLCs showing them holding BJP membership slips as evidence to support their allegations.

Earlier on Monday, all eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council took the oath of office and secrecy in the Council chamber.

Acting Chairman Ramvachan Rai administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, several state ministers, Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor.

Elections were held for four Graduate and four Teacher constituencies.

The Election Department of the Bihar government published the names of the successful candidates in the official gazette on November 17.

From the Graduate constituencies, Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U) was elected from Patna, Anil Kumar Jha of the RJD from Darbhanga, Banshidhar Brajwasi (Independent) from Tirhut and Dr N.K. Yadav of the BJP from Kosi.

In the Teacher constituencies, Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the RJD won from Patna, Suresh Prasad Rai of the Jan Suraaj Party from Darbhanga, Narendra Prasad Singh of the BJP from Tirhut and Dr Rahul Raj (Independent) from Saran.

The membership dispute involving the two Independent candidates is now set to be taken up again by Tejashwi before the Council Chairman.