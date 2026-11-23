MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 70.09 lakh in connection with a money laundering investigation against Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer and former Circle Officer of Barpeta district, and others, officials said on Monday.

According to an ED statement, the Guwahati Zonal Office-I attached the properties under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The money laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance Police Station under the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, against Bora and others.

Subsequently, the Vigilance Police filed a chargesheet against Bora on November 12, 2025, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on March 31, 2026, against her husband Gagan Chandra Kalita, father Kinaram Borah and Surajit Deka, a Lot Mandal, before the Special Judge, Assam, Guwahati.

As per the chargesheet, Bora allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income amounting to approximately Rs 4.01 crore, representing 458.64 per cent of her known income, during the check period from January 17, 2019, to September 15, 2025.

The ED investigation allegedly revealed that Bora accumulated substantial amounts of unaccounted cash during her tenure as Circle Officer and channelled the money into the formal banking system through deposits in accounts held in her name and those of her husband and father.

The agency further alleged that the proceeds of crime were routed through a network of transactions, including bank accounts maintained by her subordinate Surajit Deka and his father, before being transferred to home loan and savings accounts.

The investigation also found that land purchase agreements were executed in the names of her husband and father, with one agreement subsequently re-executed in Bora's name.

The ED alleged that proceeds of crime were also integrated into the financial system through mutual fund investments, life insurance premium payments and cash advances for purchasing immovable properties. A vehicle was also allegedly acquired in the name of a contractual employee of the Circle Office.