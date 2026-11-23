MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 23 (IANS) The Election Commission did not receive any complaints from political parties about any discrepancies in post 6 p.m. polling in Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 general elections, clarified Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.

The CEO was reacting to a report on a website about the alleged discrepancy in the number of voters who voted after 6 p.m.

According to the website report, election officials informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that 56,067 voters were still in the queues at 6 p.m. in Chittoor Lok Sabha. The number of such voters in the seven Assembly segments that make up Chittoor was 24,596, as reported by election officials.

The report questioned the anomaly, considering the fact that the Parliament and Assembly elections were held simultaneously.

In a violence-hit election, the commission never looked into the gap of over 31,000 voters, said the report. It claimed that the ECI's internal records show that for N Chandrababu Naidu's 2024 win, the ECI recorded an impossibility after 6 p.m. and did not investigate. The report cited the statistics related to the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav posted a clarification on his official Twitter handle.

“As per report-31 sent by the then RO on 04.06.2024 to ECI, it has been confirmed by RO of parliamentary constituency and District Election officer-56067 number was reported in the form of people who had been given slips. These slips were distributed in the presence of all polling agents belonging to different political parties. Election Commission had not received any such complaints,” reads the post.

“District Election Officer (DEO) had clearly indicated that 56067 slips were distributed and the same was validated with the final polling percentage. The final votes polled in all 7 assembly segments of PC Chittor, as recorded in Form 17C, match the EVM count exactly,” the CEO added.

He also clarified that candidates' polling agents received signed copies of Form 17C at every polling station. No objection was raised on post-6 p.m. polling, said the CEO.

“Even at the time of counting, in the presence of Election observers, counting agents belonging to different political parties had not raised any objections, and no complaints were also received by the Commission,” the CEO said.

He stated that all the details are also present publicly through index cards and Statistical reports. He also clarified that no election petitions were filed in this regard.