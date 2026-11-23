MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday visited the GAIL township and a BPCL retail outlet in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain during his visit to the holy city, where he interacted with employees, their families and energy sector workers.

Puri, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh earlier this month, has been visiting the state following his election to the Upper House.

During his visit to the GAIL township, the Union Minister interacted with employees, whom he described as "energy soldiers", their children and family members.

He also engaged with young people and encouraged them to share their innovations and suggestions on social media platforms. In a post on X, Puri said it was enriching to interact with children and youth, who would become future leaders, innovators and changemakers in the country's journey towards a developed India.

"While I had the opportunity to share some of my experiences with them, their fresh perspectives, aspirations and ideas were equally inspiring and offered much to learn," he said.

Highlighting GAIL's contribution to the energy sector, Puri said the company was playing a vital role in strengthening India's natural gas infrastructure and expanding access to clean and convenient energy for households.

He also noted the company's contribution to women's empowerment, skill development and community welfare.

Earlier on Sunday, while travelling to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal at the Mahakaleshwar temple, Puri stopped at a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) retail outlet on State Highway 27 between Indore and Ujjain.

During the visit, he interacted with employees and reviewed the DriveFresh facilities, DDD Bowser and non-fuel services available at the premises, including the adjoining Charpai Dhaba and Pyali Café.

In another post on X, Puri said he discussed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, providing convenient facilities to customers and encouraging customer feedback to improve services.

His visit comes after his election to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, marking a closer association with the state.