MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) barrier-less Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system has increased net toll revenue by 19.84 per cent across seven operational fee plazas, raised transaction volumes and reduced collection costs, an official statement said on Monday.

The statement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said that seven operational MLFF-enabled toll plazas generated cumulative net revenue of about Rs 538.95 crore as of October 31, 2026, compared with a pre-MLFF benchmark of around Rs 449.72 crore, resulting in additional revenue of approximately Rs 89.23 crore.

The barrier-less Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology has demonstrated the potential of technology-driven tolling to transform National Highway travel by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, the statement noted.

The system facilitates seamless movement of vehicles, reduces congestion and travel time, minimises fuel consumption and vehicular emissions, and enhances transparency and efficiency in toll collection.

The barrier-less tolling system, first launched at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat on May 1, 2026, has progressively been expanded to eight additional fee plazas, namely Mundka, Daulatpura, Gharaunda, Manoharpura, Shahjahanpur, Paranur, Nemili and Chenasamudram.

Plazas at Nemili and Chenasamudram became operational in November 2026 and were excluded from the cumulative revenue assessment.

The collections demonstrated that MLFF also improved the efficiency and coverage of toll collection, thereby reducing revenue leakage and ensuring better realisation of the applicable user fee.

Around 60 per cent of the value of e-notices issued across these plazas has already been realised, reflecting the effectiveness of technology-enabled enforcement in ensuring compliance and recovering user fees even from vehicles that initially evade payment.

Police Check Posts have been established at certain MLFF locations, including Gharaunda Fee Plaza to intercept and challan vehicles found indulging in masking, concealing or tampering with their vehicle registration number.

-IANS

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