MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The High-Level Task Force chaired by Nandan Nilekani on Monday held discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding increasing the participation of the state government to ensure that various national-level examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are held in a more secure, transparent, and smooth manner.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha', was attended by task force members Dr S Somanath and Shankar Maruwada, National Recruitment Agency (NRA) Director Shruti Singhal, and other officials.

Detailed discussions took place during the meeting on key issues such as the effective utilisation of available state infrastructure for large-scale examinations conducted by the NTA, ensuring the availability of necessary examination centres in every district, training the manpower deployed at these centres, and managing the required logistics for conducting the exams, said the government release.

An effective coordination mechanism between the state government and central examining agencies is essential when organising national-level exams.

In this regard, the state's role will be crucial in ensuring the availability of examination centres, facilities at these venues, trained staff, and a secure testing environment. Deliberations were also held on utilising existing government machinery and infrastructure for this purpose.

Emphasis was placed on making necessary changes to ensure equal opportunities for students from both rural and urban areas during the examination process, and to make exams more accessible for differently-abled (Divyang) students as well as those facing difficulties with the English language.

The need to establish a secure and transparent system to curb malpractices while maintaining the credibility of the examinations was also underscored.

Other key aspects reviewed during the meeting included providing students with more exam opportunities to reduce academic stress, aligning examination patterns with the nature of the syllabus, and offering guidance and training facilities to help students prepare for competitive and entrance exams.

Overall, the meeting focused on fostering more effective coordination between the Centre and the State for conducting NTA exams, intending to provide students with a secure, reliable, and student-centric examination system, the release stated.

Today's meeting comes days after the V Radha Committee, a seven-member high-level task force appointed by the Maharashtra government to overhaul state recruitment and competitive examinations has recently submitted its interim report on exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) by making a slew of recommendations to eliminate paper leaks, delays, and procedural irregularities.

The committee was tasked with reviewing the end-to-end examination lifecycle-from paper setting and moderation to evaluation, normalisation of marks, and final results-while benchmarking practices against the UPSC and other state commissions. During state-wide consultations, the panel held direct hearings with aspirants across revenue divisions and received over 72,000 email suggestions.

To address urgent candidate grievances ahead of its comprehensive final report (expected around January 2027), the panel in its interim report port has recommended a one-time, one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for all recruitment advertisements issued up to December 31, 2027, compensating aspirants affected by postponed exams and pending inquiries.

It has proposed adding over 11,000 newly requisitioned posts via a corrigendum to the ongoing MPSC Group-C Combined Prelims 2026, raising the total vacancy count to 16,717 posts.

Further, the committee has recommended reopening the application portal once so that candidates newly eligible under the age relaxation can apply, alongside allowing existing applicants to update educational or reservation details in their MPSC profile without cancelling prior applications.

It has called for strict security protocols covering the printing, storage, and transit of question papers and OMR sheets, backed by police deployment, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, and trained staff at exam centres.