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More than 57,419 visitors welcomed over four days, an increase of 9% compared with the previous edition Record exhibitor and visitor satisfaction scores, the highest globally in the marine exhibition sector New boats, marine equipment and technologies launched for the first time regionally and globally Participants praised the event's organisation, infrastructure, ease of access and availability of parking Ninth edition confirmed for 18 to 21 November 2027

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Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The eighth and largest edition in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 concluded at ADNEC Marina Hall, following four days of boat and yacht displays, new product launches, business meetings, sea trials and entertainment activities. Held from 19 to 22 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the event was organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

The 2026 edition welcomed 57,419 visitors, an increase of 9% compared with 2025. Spanning more than 96,000 square metres, 13% more than the previous edition, the show brought together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries, also representing growth of 13%. The event continued to attract manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and marine industry professionals from the UAE, the region and around the world.

Following the strong performance of this year's edition across all key indicators, the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will take place from 18 to 21 November 2027 at ADNEC Marina and Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“The success of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 was made possible by the unwavering support of our wise leadership and the guidance and continued follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. This support has strengthened the exhibition's competitiveness and enhanced its position among leading specialised marine events regionally and internationally.”

He added:“This success reflects the effectiveness of our strategy to build an integrated platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing the latest innovations and developing strategic partnerships across the marine industries sector. It supports the sector's continued growth while strengthening the competitiveness of national companies, helping them promote their products and access new markets, while also showcasing Abu Dhabi's rich maritime heritage and preserving it for future generations.”

The 2026 edition recorded exceptional levels of exhibitor and visitor satisfaction and advocacy. The exhibitor Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached +52, compared with a global benchmark of +15, while the visitor NPS reached +89, compared with a global benchmark of +28. Participants also praised the quality of the event's organisation and infrastructure, as well as its accessibility and availability of parking.

Regional participation recorded strong growth in 2026, with 435 UAE companies and brands taking part, up 31% from the previous edition. GCC participation also increased significantly, rising 216% to 355 exhibitors and brands. Participation by boat manufacturers grew by 33%, reflecting the show's growing role in supporting the regional marine sector. A total of 168 boats were displayed at ADNEC Marina Hall, 29% more than in 2025.

The exhibition provided participating companies with opportunities to launch new products, conduct sea trials, engage directly with buyers and industry professionals, and explore commercial deals and partnerships. Participation spanned a wide range of marine industry segments, from luxury yachts and charter services to marine technologies, fishing equipment and water sports. New outdoor lifestyle, fitness and wellbeing sectors also enabled companies to reach wider audiences.

ADIBS 2026 has served as the launch platform for a significant range of new vessels, products and brands from leading local, regional and international companies. Key highlights include the 55-metre Al Manara yacht from Medasia Marine and Ocean World Ship Building, Gulf Craft's pre-launch of the second-generation SilverCat 47, and 40-metre houseboats from Al Kous Marine.

The Show has also seen the launch of Riviera Boat R40 Catamaran, the TT460 from Invictus – Mare Sailing, Seven Craft's DUE MARI 440 and Ocean Boats' 40S, alongside new brands and models from Al Shaali, MJS Works and KJM. Together, these launches underline ADIBS's growing importance as a regional platform for manufacturers to introduce new products, reach buyers and expand their presence in the Middle East.

The dedicated sea trials area enabled visitors and prospective buyers to test the performance of more than 20 boats on the water, experiencing their capabilities and features under real sailing conditions. This allowed buyers to better assess the options available before making purchasing decisions, while giving manufacturers an opportunity to demonstrate the performance of their products directly to a specialist audience.

The Knowledge Box delivered its most diverse programme to date, featuring a series of specialist sessions in which experts discussed topics shaping the future of the marine sector. These included maritime logistics, marine environmental monitoring and protection, emerging technologies and innovation, marine sports and sustainable fishing practices, providing a platform for participants to exchange expertise and discuss developments and challenges facing the industry.

As the UAE marks 2026 as its national Year of Family, ADIBS 2026 welcomed visitors of all generations, with live entertainment, daily fireworks, a Kids Zone and a Treasure Hunt, alongside heritage activities and on-water experiences. The event also featured a broader range of outdoor living, lifestyle, wellness, travel and leisure offerings, bringing together products and experiences that complement life on and beyond the water.

ADIBS 2026 was supported by key partners and sponsors including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain's Club, ensuring this event is delivered to the highest international standards. Together with participating companies and specialist organisations from across the marine sector, they contributed to the delivery of the event and the development of experiences for exhibitors and visitors.

With the conclusion of its eighth edition, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show continues to bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, buyers and professionals from across the Gulf's recreational boating sector. Through a platform that enables product launches, commercial opportunities and partnership development alongside on-water experiences and family activities, ADIBS continues to support Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for marine industries, business tourism, leisure and advanced technologies.