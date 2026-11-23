Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 Concludes Largest-Ever Edition With 1,210 Exhibitors And Brands From 57 Countries
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More than 57,419 visitors welcomed over four days, an increase of 9% compared with the previous edition
Record exhibitor and visitor satisfaction scores, the highest globally in the marine exhibition sector
New boats, marine equipment and technologies launched for the first time regionally and globally
Participants praised the event's organisation, infrastructure, ease of access and availability of parking
Ninth edition confirmed for 18 to 21 November 2027
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