Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2 Set for Netflix Premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The makers of 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' are gearing up to bring back the thriller franchise with its sequel, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2', set to premiere on December 17. The upcoming film will see actors Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar return to their roles from the first instalment. Actor Shreya Chaudhary has also joined the cast.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel will take the story in a new direction. While the first film revolved around a jewellery heist aboard a flight, the second part will be set on a cruise ship. This time, the story will revolve around a priceless crown that becomes the centre of a heist. With the characters caught in a game of deception, the film will follow their attempts to pull off the robbery at sea. The first film, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', featured Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles and was released on Netflix. 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2' will premiere on Netflix on December 17.